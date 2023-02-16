3D Printing News Unpeeled: ISS Bioprinter, Ecoalf & Magami 3D Print Store Display

Today the ISS is testing a bioprinter on board Mission 58. Josh Cassada is now busy testing the BioFabrication Facility on the Columbus laboratory module. The BFF which is made by Nscrypt and Techshot could be used to print organs for astronauts. At the same time it may also mean that in microgravity better organs could be 3D printed for use on earth.

Spanish clothing label Ecoalf has partnered with 3D printing design label Nagami to 3D print a store interior. In Las Rosas Village the duo used 3.3 tonnes of recycled plastic to make an interior. The project took 3 months and is meant to evoke melting glaciers. Ecoalf itself has 70 stores and 350 points of sale and is growing quickly. Imagine the possibilities of just doing all of the interiors for this brand. Another new emerging application for large format 3D printing could use a lot of machines and materials.

Seol Seung-Kwon’s Smart 3D Printing Research Team at KERI and Professor Lim-Doo Jeong of Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) have developed a 3D printed AR lens using an electroplating 3D printing process. This enables Prussian blue patterns on lenses in the order of 7 micrometers.

