Smartech Software
Bioprinting
Market Forecasting

3D Printing News Unpeeled: ISS Bioprinter, Ecoalf & Magami 3D Print Store Display

11 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
RAPID

Share this Article

Today the ISS is testing a bioprinter on board Mission 58. Josh Cassada is now busy testing the BioFabrication Facility on the Columbus laboratory module.  The BFF which is made by Nscrypt and Techshot could be used to print organs for astronauts. At the same time it may also mean that in microgravity better organs could be 3D printed for use on earth.

Spanish clothing label Ecoalf has partnered with 3D printing design label Nagami to 3D print a store interior. In Las Rosas Village the duo used 3.3 tonnes of recycled plastic to make an interior. The project took 3 months and is meant to evoke melting glaciers. Ecoalf itself has 70 stores and 350 points of sale and is growing quickly. Imagine the possibilities of just doing all of the interiors for this brand. Another new emerging application for large format 3D printing could use a lot of machines and materials.

Seol Seung-Kwon’s Smart 3D Printing Research Team at KERI and Professor Lim-Doo Jeong of Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) have developed a 3D printed AR lens using an electroplating 3D printing process. This enables Prussian blue patterns on lenses in the order of 7 micrometers.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Systems Announces Bioprinted Tissue Products for Reconstructive Surgery

General Atomics and Divergent Team up to 3D Print Drones

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Research3D Software4D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, February 16, 2023: AMUG, 3D Printed Antennas, & More

We’re kicking off 3D Printing News Briefs with event news, as AMUG has announced the keynote speakers for its 2023 conference. Moving on, Quickparts adopted the Materialise CO-AM platform, and...

13 hours
3D Design3D Printing3D SoftwareAutomation

The Potential Future of Machine Learning and 3D Printing

Machine learning is a very hot topic right now, with ChatGPT causing quite a stir. Commercial company OpenAI released the chatbot on top of its language models. Repurposed for fun pictures and...

February 9, 2023
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing ResearchEducationMedical 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, January 21, 2023: 3D Printing Camp for Kids, Medical Devices, & More

Let’s get kids 3D printing! Kicking off 3D Printing News Briefs today, Anycubic and Yale Funbotics held virtual camps to introduce children to 3D modeling and 3D printing. Moving on...

January 21, 2023
3D Printing

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Real Time Keyhole Detection and FDM With a Movement Speed of 21,000 Millimeter per Second Squared

Today we learn of Real time defect recognition in powder bed fusion using machine vision. The research by ZHONGSHU REN, Tao Sun of the University of Virginia means that voids in...

January 9, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
3d systems
Certificate Course
Ultimate Guide to DLP
GE Additive
Formnext
ASTM
Velo3D
EOS
FacFox
Alexander Daniels Global
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides