Velo3D Metal AM Webinar Powered by 3DPrint.com

3DPrint.com will host a new Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) webinar titled “Unlocking the Potential of Metal AM: Strategies for Scaling Production with Velo3D” to discuss the roadblocks to successfully scaling metal AM. During the hour-long segment, attendees will hear how the leading additive manufacturing firm’s fully integrated metal AM solution overcomes those challenges by mitigating variation in the printed process through standardization, allowing engineers to produce parts at scale and with consistent material and geometric properties.

Moderated by 3DPrint.com Executive Editor Joris Peels, the webinar will be hosted via Zoom on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET. It will begin with a presentation followed by an opportunity for open discussion and Q&A. Anyone interested in the metal AM space is encouraged to join us and interact with renowned experts to learn practical cases and strategies to address metal AM.

AM Races Forward

In 2022, the metal additive manufacturing (AM) segment witnessed steady growth even though companies worldwide reported challenging macroeconomic conditions and changing customer behavior as the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to a global economic slowdown. In its most recent quarterly market data, SmarTech Analysis said that the third quarter of 2022 was the fourth consecutive quarter in which the entire AM industry saw revenue exceeding $3 billion.

Discussing metal AM in particular, another report by the research firm expects metal AM production volumes to double in four years and production revenues to reach more than $75 billion in components annually by 2031. Thanks to a slew of solid investments, increased adoption of metal AM technologies, and new technological developments, the sector has come a long way, and the future seems even brighter.

With this trend expected to continue for years to come, many companies in the metal AM market are becoming laser-focused on advancing hardware, materials, and software for the increasing number of applications that continue to incorporate metal AM techniques into their manufacturing processes. Among them is Velo3D, which continues to witness a high demand for its industry-leading Sapphire family of systems. As a result, according to its CEO, Benny Buller, the first batch of the newest machine in the series, the Sapphire XC 1MZ, has started shipping.

Aside from its focus on efficiently scaling the Sapphire XC 1MZ production to achieve its growth-quarter shipment target, Velo3D keeps adding new customers and creating mission-critical, high-value metal parts for some of the high-impact applications, like jet engines, wind turbines, and rockets. As a result, the business has grown exponentially in the last two years, going public in 2021 and opening a new European tech center for metal AM this summer.

Sharing Insight

As part of its strategy to increase AM adoption, Velo3D has been helping current and potential users learn more about metal AM technologies. For this upcoming webinar in particular, participants will learn about the importance of standardized printing parameters; how a universal set of print instructions enables printing consistency across a global network of printers; the role of fleet-level calibration in combating print variability; how a scalable metal AM solution can impact parts manufacturing, material qualification, and AM acceptance.

These dynamics will be part of the broader discussion on the challenges of metal AM technology. While conventional metal 3D printing has excelled at producing one-off and low volume, many of the same conventional systems lack the repeatability required to bring parts production to scale. In light of this issue, Velo3D’s Technical Business Development Account Manager, Matt Karesh, and Technical Sales Engineer, Sid Raje, will delve into scaling metal AM.

The duo will explore how to overcome many of the challenges that industries have faced with legacy metal AM systems, all of which have halted scalability. One of the most significant selling points of the brand is its integrated AM solution and how it can make scalability possible. For Velo3D, that means printing parts with consistent geometric accuracy, which can reduce logistical burdens thanks to remote operations and helps transition to an open inventory model, among several other benefits. Anyone interested in attending the webinar can register here.

Furthermore, If you are interested in this webinar, Velo3D, and metal AM technologies, you can also read our complete coverage of the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS 2023) summit in New York last week.

