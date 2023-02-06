AMS Spring 2023

3DPOD Episode 139: 3D Printer Farms with Gabe Bentz, Slant 3D CEO

9 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Services
RAPID

Share this Article

Slant 3D CEO Gabe Bentz only wanted to design and market 3D printed parts, but found existing service bureaus too expensive. So, he made a pivot and Slant 3D deployed the world’s largest 3D printer farm. The company now uses desktop 3D printers to make products at scale. This is a potentially very disruptive strategy for the additive manufacturing industry. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Gabe talks us through what Slant does and how it aims to grow.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Parts, Not Prints – AMS Speaker Spotlight

Carpenter Additive Increases AM Powder Manufacturing Capacity – AMS Speaker Spotlight

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Sponsored
3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingSponsored

Real-world Applications: Reimagine Automotive Manufacturing with Farsoon 3D Printing – AMS Speaker Spotlight

The automotive industry is a highly competitive and dynamic field, and manufacturers face numerous challenges in order to remain successful, some of the major challenges in the industry include complex...

February 5, 2023
Sponsored
3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D PrintingSponsored

XJet Builds Momentum Moving Into 2023 – AMS Speaker Spotlight

Moving into 2023, XJet continues to build momentum in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, delivering state-of-the-art 3D printing solutions for metal and ceramic AM. NPJ Technology Underlying XJet’s cutting-edge line...

February 4, 2023
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

Department of Defense Buys Large Format Metal 3D Printer from AML3D

AML3D, an Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of metal additive manufacturing (AM) hardware, announced that it has received an order for one of the company’s ARCEMY X-Edition 6700 platforms from...

February 3, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured Stories

18 Lasers Power SpaceX Alums’ New Metal 3D Printing Tech

What 3DPrint.com has referred to as the Laser Wars is continuing apace. However, while we are now used to the same laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) manufacturers simply upping the...

February 1, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
Certificate Course
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Formnext
FacFox
EOS
3d systems
Velo3D
ASTM
GE Additive
Alexander Daniels Global
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides