3D Printing News Unpeeled: Colgate & Direct Sound 3D Printing

4 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Inkbit

A Concordia University team lead by has been recognized for their direct sound 3D printing technique that could be used to make 100 micron thin parts in metal, polymer and ceramic. Liquid could be injected into people and formed by sound in the body. The Wyss insitute has released a 3D printing technology that prints four different materials at the same time letting you print different helix structures inside your extruded liquid. Ember Prototypes released a $40 camera tool to calibrate Idex 3D printers.

