AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Bico, Microneedles and University of Nottingham

3 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Inkbit

Share this Article

The UK´s Engineering Physical Sciences Research Council has awarded 6 million pounds to the University of Nottingham in order to develop a toolkit for the NHS and others to accelerate the development of custom made medical devices. IMcoMET has developed a micro needle based treatment for skin cancer using components by BMF. German medical group Sartorius has bought 10% of BICO which is a boost for the formerly fast expanding group.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

John Deere Deal May Not Be True Right to Repair Win

AMS Focus: Countdown to AMS with New Materials for 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusinessStocks

2023 3D Printing Predictions: The Financial Landscape

All the speculation about a potential recession in the volatile market of 2022 led many investors to preserve their wealth against heightened inflation, rising interest rates, and receding economic growth....

January 5, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

AMS 2023 Brings 3D Printing Experts to NYC

The Additive Manufacturing Strategies live business and networking summit is just a month away. Taking place February 7-9, 2023, New York’s only 3D printing trade show is filled with exciting...

January 4, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessConsumer GoodsSocial Issues

3D Printing News Briefs, December 31, 2022: AI-Generated Footwear, Anniversary, & More

We’re starting out with AI-generated, 3D printed footwear in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs. Then, Lithoz reported its best year ever, and Women in 3D Printing celebrated its eight-year anniversary....

December 31, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingBioprintingFeatured StoriesMedical 3D Printing

2023 3D Printing Predictions: 3D Printing in Healthcare

Technological innovations are considered among the top priorities for the healthcare industry, especially following the impact of the pandemic, which has challenged the traditional functioning of healthcare systems worldwide. Three...

December 27, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
Certificate Course
Ultimate Guide to DLP
3d systems
FacFox
Velo3D
GE Additive
EOS
ASTM
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides