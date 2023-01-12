3D Printing News Unpeeled: Bico, Microneedles and University of Nottingham

The UK´s Engineering Physical Sciences Research Council has awarded 6 million pounds to the University of Nottingham in order to develop a toolkit for the NHS and others to accelerate the development of custom made medical devices. IMcoMET has developed a micro needle based treatment for skin cancer using components by BMF. German medical group Sartorius has bought 10% of BICO which is a boost for the formerly fast expanding group.

