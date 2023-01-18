3DPOD Episode 137: From RepRap to Government Supplier, MatterHackers CEO Lars Brubaker

Coming from the world of gaming, Lars Brubaker started MatterHackers to take part in the 3D printing revolution. Due to his background, he has good war stories: trying to find filament when no one was selling it, except a single individual in New Zealand, or seeking out customer service on some of the first consumer 3D printers. Lars also tells us about building companies: what kind of values, metrics, and strategies you have to do in order to be successful. By being close to your customers and understanding them, Lars thinks that you can see which way the wind is blowing. MatterHackers´ journey is remarkable from a distributor in the RepRap days to a seller of much more expensive machines and, now, a supplier to the U.S. government.

