3D Printing News Unpeeled: Spare Parts for Oil and Gas, High Capacity Batteries

6 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
AMS Spring 2023

Oman´s PDO has worked with Spare Parts 3D to evaluate and score 150,000 spare parts on costing and printability. This showcases the significant potential for 3D printing in MRO and the energy industry in particular. University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Engineering Assistant Professor Tyler Ray got a $237,916 NSF grant to study 3D printed silicon nanoparticle electrodes for high-capacity batteries. For this work he gets to collaborate with UC Santa Barbara´s MRL.

Canada’s Auto Parts Suppliers to Debut EV with 3D Printed Chassis

Ash’s Declassified Survival Guide to Running a 3D Printing Makerspace

