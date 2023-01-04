6K SmarTech

AMS 2023 Brings 3D Printing Experts to NYC

11 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D Printing Events
AMS Spring 2023

The Additive Manufacturing Strategies live business and networking summit is just a month away. Taking place February 7-9, 2023, New York’s only 3D printing trade show is filled with exciting guests, exhibitors, and social events.

Here’s just a brief list of speakers:

  • Stefanie Brickwede, Managing Director, Mobility goes Additive
  • Bryan Dow and Stephen Butkow, Managing Directors of Global Technology Group, STIFEL
  • Jim Dobbs, Boeing Associate Technical Fellow and Metals R&D in AM Lead for Boeing Research and Technology
  • James DeMuth, CEO of Seurat
  • Alexy Dubov, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Mighty Buildings
  • Katharina Eissing, Co-Founder & CTO, 1000 Kelvin
  • Meaghan Ferris, Global Head of Sales and Go-To-Market, HP, 3D Metal Print
  • Glynn Fletcher, Vice Chairman of EOS Group and President, EOS North America
  • Paul Gradl, Principal Engineer, Subject Matter Expert, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC)
  • Zachary Gray, National Business Development Manager, Additive Manufacturing, Siemens
  • Nanci Hardwick, CEO, MELD Manufacturing Corporation
  • Arno Held, Managing Partner, AM Ventures
  • Melanie Lang, Co-Founder and CEO, FormAlloy
  • Philip Lund-Nielsen, Co-Founder & Head of Americas, COBOD International
  • Max Siebert, CEO & Co-Founder, Venture Replique, Chemovator GmbH (BASF Business Inkubator)
  • Nora Toure, Director, Enterprise Sales, North America, Materialise, Founder & Chairwoman of Board, Women in 3D Printing

These are just a handful of the guests who will be presenting on a broad range of topics across three days. Those days will also feature unique opportunities to network, including the Bavarian Beer & Pretzels Networking Reception on February 7, sponsored by AM Ventures, and the Women in 3D Printing NY Chapter Happy Hour on February 8. Register for the event here.

