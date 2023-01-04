AMS 2023 Brings 3D Printing Experts to NYC

The Additive Manufacturing Strategies live business and networking summit is just a month away. Taking place February 7-9, 2023, New York’s only 3D printing trade show is filled with exciting guests, exhibitors, and social events.
Here’s just a brief list of speakers:
- Stefanie Brickwede, Managing Director, Mobility goes Additive
- Bryan Dow and Stephen Butkow, Managing Directors of Global Technology Group, STIFEL
- Jim Dobbs, Boeing Associate Technical Fellow and Metals R&D in AM Lead for Boeing Research and Technology
- James DeMuth, CEO of Seurat
- Alexy Dubov, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Mighty Buildings
- Katharina Eissing, Co-Founder & CTO, 1000 Kelvin
- Meaghan Ferris, Global Head of Sales and Go-To-Market, HP, 3D Metal Print
- Glynn Fletcher, Vice Chairman of EOS Group and President, EOS North America
- Paul Gradl, Principal Engineer, Subject Matter Expert, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC)
- Zachary Gray, National Business Development Manager, Additive Manufacturing, Siemens
- Nanci Hardwick, CEO, MELD Manufacturing Corporation
- Arno Held, Managing Partner, AM Ventures
- Melanie Lang, Co-Founder and CEO, FormAlloy
- Philip Lund-Nielsen, Co-Founder & Head of Americas, COBOD International
- Max Siebert, CEO & Co-Founder, Venture Replique, Chemovator GmbH (BASF Business Inkubator)
- Nora Toure, Director, Enterprise Sales, North America, Materialise, Founder & Chairwoman of Board, Women in 3D Printing
These are just a handful of the guests who will be presenting on a broad range of topics across three days. Those days will also feature unique opportunities to network, including the Bavarian Beer & Pretzels Networking Reception on February 7, sponsored by AM Ventures, and the Women in 3D Printing NY Chapter Happy Hour on February 8. Register for the event here.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3DPrint.com’s Top 10 Stories of 2022
Surely like nearly every website, 3DPrint.com performs regular reports on traffic behavior and the like. And, like the rest of the internet, our most popular stories are generally the ones...
SPEE3D and Aussie Machine Shop to Provide Cold Spray Metal 3D Printing Subscriptions
Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) SPEE3D announced that the firm has partnered with Nupress, a machine tool shop also based in Australia, to provide Nupress’s customers with subscription services to...
3D Printing News Briefs, December 21, 2022: License Agreement, Bike Stem, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting out with a little business, as Velo3D has hired an Executive Vice President of Operations. Horizon Microtechnologies launched its 3D microfabrication technology...
Researchers Leverage Magnetics for 3D Printed Anti-Counterfeiting Devices
A team of researchers from Texas A&M University recently developed a metal additive manufacturing (AM) application for embedded magnetic tags, intended to be used in industrial anti-counterfeiting measures. The results...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.