3DPOD Episode 136: Exploring the Boundaries of 3D Printing with Fergal Coulter, ETH Zurich

Fergal Coulter, a postdoctoral research fellow at ETH Zurich, is one of the most interesting scientists working in 3D printing today. His work spans from 3D printing on balloon shapes to heart valves, electro active actuators, prosthesis, 3D printing bacteria and much more. You can check out his research on his website and his YouTube channel. Now, Fergal is working on an eight-axis 3D printer which he is to release open source to the world. This is an astounding project and could help the world print organs, electronics, and bionic components and we love it. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we have a fun conversation with Fergal about his work and the future of 3D printing.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.