3D Printing News Unpeeled: Violins, Gantri and Simplify 5.0

Gantri is making lovely looking consumer goods using desktop 3D printers. This points to a new future for consumer goods with low cost systems. Researchers are trying to make low cost violins for music students. Simplify 5.0 promises us a lot of new innovations including: automatic mesh repair, Adaptive layer height, Seem reduction, better definition of small perimeters, flow rate control and hole offset compensation. With new infill patterns and dynamic infill density your $199 for a perpetual license could go far into making this your daily 3D printing software. 


 

