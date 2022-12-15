AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Electronics 3D Printing Startup Gets $2.5M, New Paper 3D Printing Technology

8 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

Australian multi material 3D printer startup Syenta has raised $3.7 Australian ($2.5M) for its electrochemical polymer and metal 3D printers. Their desktop 3D printing technology could make sensors, photovoltaics and more. 9t Labs secures an order for 1000 Oris watch cases made out of (Arkema?) PEKK CF. 9T´s molding 3D printing technology makes a leap towards consumer products with this high tolerance, high strength polymer part. Prof. Dr.-Ing. Claus Emmelmann of the Technical University of Hamburg wants to commercialize a new paper 3D printing technology. This green 3D printing tech is said to combine a papier-mâché like material with specific adhesives and water to make it flow enough to be 3D printed. The idea is to make a sustainable prototyping technology.

3D Printing Guides