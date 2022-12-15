3D Printing News Unpeeled: Electronics 3D Printing Startup Gets $2.5M, New Paper 3D Printing Technology
Australian multi material 3D printer startup Syenta has raised $3.7 Australian ($2.5M) for its electrochemical polymer and metal 3D printers. Their desktop 3D printing technology could make sensors, photovoltaics and more. 9t Labs secures an order for 1000 Oris watch cases made out of (Arkema?) PEKK CF. 9T´s molding 3D printing technology makes a leap towards consumer products with this high tolerance, high strength polymer part. Prof. Dr.-Ing. Claus Emmelmann of the Technical University of Hamburg wants to commercialize a new paper 3D printing technology. This green 3D printing tech is said to combine a papier-mâché like material with specific adhesives and water to make it flow enough to be 3D printed. The idea is to make a sustainable prototyping technology.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Startup Accelerator: The 10 Most Active VCs in 3D Printing
The startup scene in 3D printing may be small compared to tech at large, but, as additive manufacturing (AM) increases in quality and importance, the number of firms to enter...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Cellulose Nanocrystal PLA Bone Scaffolds, CraftBot and Zellerfeld
A team at Universite de Montpellier has managed to use a desktop Prusa Research 3D printer to make bone scaffolds using PLA and cellulose nano-crystals. Zellerfeld uses canny marketing to...
A First-Timer’s “Definitive” Guide to Surviving Formnext
Believe it or not, this year was my very first time attending the additive manufacturing (AM) industry powerhouse event known as formnext, which has been held in Germany for eight...
The 19 Most Famous Angel Investors in 3D Printing
You may have the greatest idea in the world and just need that small investment of faith to launch it into a fully-fledged business. If a single individual, perhaps with...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.