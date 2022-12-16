3DPOD Episode 134: 3D Printing for New Space with Maxi Strixner, The Exploration Company

Maxi Strixner has worked in engineering positions and leading firms such as EOS, AMCM, AP Works and now The Exploration Company. We talk to him about designing for additive, engineering for additive and what it takes to be an engineer in additive manufacturing. We also discuss new space, aviation, racing cars, automotive, generative design, optimization and much much more. Really exciting look at what it takes to engineer for success in Additive.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 11, 2022
We have another busy week of webinars and events for you, starting with ASTM International’s AM Safety Certificate Course. Velo3D continues its roadshow, and HP is holding a virtual tour,...
Why Did HP Kill off its Full-Color 3D Printer?
The full-color HP Jet Fusion 580 3D printer was a fantastic machine; however, HP’s decision to cease production of the system is shrouded in mystery. Nonetheless, there are fascinating takeaways...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 4, 2022
Webinars and events are starting to pick up again in December, with the Defense Manufacturing Conference being held in Tampa this week and a few other in-person and virtual events...
3D Printing News Briefs, December 3, 2022: Degradable Polymers & 3D Printed Trophies
We’re starting with some more formnext news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as the Foundry Lab debuted its microwave technology for quicker, cheaper metal casting at the trade show....
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.