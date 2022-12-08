3D Printing News Unpeeled: Novineer, Desktop Engraving for Circuits and the US Air Force

A US Air Force maintenance unit shows a pragmatic approach to implementing 3D printing for MRO and tooling in the military. The 809th Maintenance Support Squadron´s RAPID, or Reverse Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing, Prototyping, Innovation, and Design unit has saved millions with its 20 3D printers including FDM, Powder Bed and metal machines.
Novineer by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Professor Ali Tamijani promises to revolutionize design for 3D printing by integrating simulation, DOE and design.
A team at Pusan National University show us how to use an all in one desktop 3D printer costing less than $1000 to make flexible circuits on PI substrates. With the Sub $1000 Dobot Mooz2 they manage to show circuits that could work on the body.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Financials: Desktop Metal Analysis
Making sense of the markets this earnings season was not easy. Plagued with inflationary pressures, layoffs, and supply chain uncertainties, additive manufacturing companies are trying to make their operations recession-proof....
SmarTech Analysis: Global Metal 3D Printed Parts Market to Reach $75B by 2031
The global metal additively manufactured (AM) parts market is forecasted to experience growth in the coming years. According to research conducted by leading provider of market data and consulting services...
Desktop Metal: AM 2.0 Highlights from the Formnext Show Floor
Formnext, the leading international platform for Additive Manufacturing and industrial 3D Printing, returned in full swing to the halls of the Frankfurt convention center in Germany this November. With challenging...
Desktop Metal Receives $9M 3D Printer Order from German Car Maker
Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) announced that the company has received a $9 million order from a “large German car manufacturer.” Although it is not clear which...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.