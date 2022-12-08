AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Novineer, Desktop Engraving for Circuits and the US Air Force

9 hours by Joris Peels
A US Air Force maintenance unit shows a pragmatic approach to implementing 3D printing for MRO and tooling in the military. The 809th Maintenance Support Squadron´s RAPID, or Reverse Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing, Prototyping, Innovation, and Design unit has saved millions with its 20 3D printers including FDM, Powder Bed and metal machines.

Novineer by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Professor Ali Tamijani promises to revolutionize design for 3D printing by integrating simulation, DOE and design.

A team at Pusan National University show us how to use an all in one desktop 3D printer costing less than $1000 to make flexible circuits on PI substrates. With the Sub $1000 Dobot Mooz2 they manage to show circuits that could work on the body.

