6K SmarTech

3DPOD Episode 135: Performance 3D Printing Services with Bob Markley, ADDMAN Group

6 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing ServicesAerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing
AMS Spring 2023

Share this Article

Bob Markley, Executive Vice President at additive manufacturing provider ADDMAN Group, has had an eventful journey in 3D printing. In this episode of the 3DPOD, he discusses the route to starting a 3D printing service with one machine and trying to grow it. Now, he’s a part of the fast-expanding ADDMAN empire. What does it take to run a service today? Where are the opportunities and what should a 3D printing service do? What will happen with consolidation in 3D printing? Bob tells us very candidly what is important, what must be done, and how to grow.

3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis are hosting Additive Manufacturing Strategies in New York City on February 7-9, 2023. Register for the event here to learn from and network with the most exciting companies and individuals in AM.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Text to STL?

Happy New Year and Happy 3D Printing!

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing

I’m Dreaming of a 3D Printed Christmas

The weather outside may be frightful, but your 3D printer is indoors, so take off your scarf and gloves, come inside where it’s warm, and make some fun 3D prints...

December 18, 2022
3D Printing

Pass the Turkey, Please: I’m Thankful for These Turkey Day 3D Printables

It’s that magical time of year in the U.S. when the leaves have fallen, the temperature is dropping—maybe it’s already snowed—and the stores are filled with Christmas decorations and wrapping...

November 23, 2022
3D Printing

This Is Halloween: Spooky 3D Printed Ghosts & Ghouls & Pumpkins

There’s nothing scarier than not having decorations for your Halloween party. So we’ve compiled a short list of some of our favorite spooky 3D printed models from Thingiverse, MyMiniFactory, Pinshape,...

October 31, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, September 29, 2022: Crowdfunding a 3D Printed House & More

We’re kicking things off with business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as a Dallas construction startup is looking to raise $2 million to 3D print homes. LÖMI joined the...

September 29, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
EOS
3d systems
Velo3D
International Conference
ASTM
FacFox
6K SmarTech
Certificate Course
Ultimate Guide to DLP
ExOne
GE Additive
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides