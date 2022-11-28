AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Warhammer, AVIC and Pearson Lloyd

Today we look deeper in to Warhammer 40K and other table top games. Why is 3D printing being used for these games and why has it not spread? How come people haven’t created their own fantasy worlds with 3D printing? China’s AVIC brags about using 3D printing extensively in fighter aircraft. Person Lloyd and Bene make design objects using Material Extrusion with desktop 3D printers.

