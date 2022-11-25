AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Wipro Launches a 3D Printer, Liux Wants to Make more Sustainable Cars

2 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

Indian technology and outsourcing giant Wipro has launched its very own FDM 3D printer. Liux is a Spanish startup that wishes to make a much more sustainable car while Meld is being used to train the Navy.

3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsConstruction 3D PrintingSocial IssuesSustainability

How Can 3D Printing Alleviate the Construction Industry’s Social, Climate, and Environmental Challenges?

Global housing shortages, a lack of skilled workers, and the need to reach carbon neutrality by 2050—the construction industry faces a tripled-edged sword. Industry leaders must use their experience to...

November 21, 2022
3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingRoboticsSocial IssuesSustainability

Fleet of 3D Printers Begin Building Housing Community in Texas with Construction Giant Lennar Corp and ICON

As 2022 comes to an end, additive construction (AC) companies all over the world are announcing a flurry of upcoming projects. The most recent of these is also one of...

November 11, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAutomationConstruction 3D PrintingSustainability

Leading Saudi Construction Firm Breaks Ground on First Two-Story 3D Printed Home in Middle East

Dar Al Arkan, the largest property developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), announced that the company has broken ground on the Middle East’s first two-story home built with...

October 31, 2022
3D PrintingConstruction 3D Printing

Concrete Dreams: A Reevaluation of the Potential in 3D Printed Construction

House 3D printing has really captured the world’s imagination. Claims of printing houses in 24 hours and solving the housing crisis worldwide are being made in chorus. Large construction companies...

October 28, 2022

