Chromatic 3D Launches End-to-End Platform for Reactive Extrusion 3D Printing

Chromatic 3D Materials, an additive manufacturing (AM) company based in Minneapolis, has announced the launch of two new products for reactive extrusion AM. In addition to ChromaScan, a software platform that allows users to print directly onto non-planar objects with resin, Chromatic 3D also just released RX-Flow, a line of machines for reactive extrusion AM with thermoset elastomers.
The RX-Flow, which so far comes in two different sizes, is intended for low-volume production and R&D, and as such costs — according to the company — just 25 percent of the typical cost of an industrial printer. Since reactive extrusion printing is a relative newcomer to the AM sector, Chromatic 3D is deliberately attempting to open up a market with this product line. ChromaScan serves the same purpose, as it would seem impossible to introduce printing with resin onto other objects to engineers and manufacturers who have never done it before, without an accompanying software platform created expressly for that purpose.
Essentially, reactive extrusion means that the materials dry mostly in the print bed, with little or no post-processing necessary. Being able to accomplish this while also printing directly onto other objects should, after sufficient energy and time is devoted to figuring out the technology, yield countless new possibilities for the kinds of end-products that can be printed.
Along with new customers from other AM market segments, reactive extrusion could have a better chance than most other techniques, in catching on with customers who are entirely new to AM. A technique with little or no post-processing would presumably be more appealing to individuals who are unfamiliar to the technology, than comparable alternatives with intensive and complicated post-processing phases.
More broadly, if the AM market does indeed scale up significantly over the next few years, then it is a smart time to target the R&D market. As the sector scales up and evolves, what’s happening at the R&D level will scale up and evolve, as well: the more popular that AM becomes on an industrial scale, the greater the number of workers and/or students there will be who are entering the market without ever having used the technology. In that sense, the business model of making the technology more accessible to new users is likely to spawn a cottage industry of its own.
Images courtesy of Chromatic 3D Materials
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
MT Aerospace & AddUp Continue Qualifying Applications for DED 3D Printing
Metal OEM AddUp, a joint venture by Michelin and Fives, offers both powder bed fusion (PBF) and directed energy deposition (DED) 3D printers. Based in France, the company’s North American...
Formnext 2022, Day Two: Can You Make Sweaters from Electric Sheep?
I’m acclimating to Frankfurt. I’m ready to be assimilated into the Borg. I’ll wear a suit and with bowed head take the tram to a cavernous building to call people...
Formnext 2022, Day One: Dawn of a New Error in 3D Printing
Formnext and Frankfurt: they’re a bit like Christmas. The good comes with the bad. The Bad It’s cold, grey, and you never really get what you want. This year, powder...
Hostile Takeover and No CEO at 3D Printing Startup Triditive?
Triditive Founder and CEO Mariel Diaz has reported that several partners fraudulently took control of her company and dismissed her as president of the Board of Directors on September 29,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.