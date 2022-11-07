AM Investment Strategies
AMS Spring 2023

Penn State’s OriginLabs Receives $1.5M in Funding for 3D Printers and More

1 hour by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing ResearchEnergyScience & TechnologySocial Issues
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

OriginLabs, a new prototyping and R&D facility that is part of the Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub at Pennsylvania State University (PSU), recently received a $1.5 million grant for new advanced manufacturing hardware. This includes $750,087 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), matched 1:1 by PSU. According to a university press release, in addition to robotic arms and laser scanning equipment, the funds will go to “various 3D printing technologies”.

Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub

ARC Brings POWER to the Appalachian Economy

ARC is a federal-state partnership established by the U.S. Congress in 1965, primarily to “modernize” the Appalachian economy. The ARC funding that OriginLabs received is part of $47 million that ARC recently released through its Partnership for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative, which the organization launched in 2015. According to ARC, this year’s POWER grant package is its largest one ever.

Spanning 52 projects across 181 counties in coal country, the POWER grants in 2022 almost universally support investment in advanced manufacturing and/or the infrastructure required to establish advanced manufacturing ecosystems, such as increased broadband capacity for rural areas. Thus, although purely federal grants tend to command the most attention if only because they typically come with the biggest price tags, it is important for businesses to remember to always be on the lookout for more localized funding opportunities.

University AM Partnerships

That is the case not solely due to the potential to receive grants, but also — and just as significantly — the ability to attract talent. What PSU has done by investing in the Innovation Hub is the smartest thing that an American university could be doing at this point. The U.S. desperately needs more institutions like this, especially given the number of business ideas with real longevity in the AM sector that are started at universities and similar research institutions all over the world.

It is about much more than new equipment: in the university press release about the ARC funds, OriginLabs’ director, Ryan Mandell, commented, “We will connect with regional workforce development boards, chambers of commerce, regional manufacturers, our local student population, and our research faculty to drive attendance in our short-form, hands-on, technical training sessions on advanced manufacturing processes, led by research and industry professionals.”

Finally, the geography matters, too. While it is true that coal needs to go, this is only doable, politically and socioeconomically, if new energy-employment supply chains are put in its place. It is not enough to simply say that “former coal workers will find a place in the new economy”, etc.. There has to be a direct and realistic pipeline that exists to support that reality. It seems increasingly clear for a variety of reasons, not least of which involve the technology’s amenability to production of renewable energy infrastructure, that AM is currently the most practical field to absorb the workers who would’ve otherwise entered industries that should be/are becoming obsolete.

Images courtesy of PSU

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Haas Meltio Hybrid 3D Printer Installed on Warship

Meet the Analysts of AM Investment Strategies 2022

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 6, 2022

This week, we’ll tell you about webinars on bioinks, a next-gen SLS material, advanced ceramic coatings, additive manufacturing in space applications, and more. As for events, there are plenty of...

November 6, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessStocks

Meet the CEOs of AM Investment Strategies 2022

On November 10, 2022, a week ahead of Formnext, 3DPrint.com, SmarTech Analysis, and Stifel’s Global Technology Investment Banking Group will be hosting a free online event that will give attendees unprecedent insight...

October 31, 2022
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessSpace 3D Printing

Rocket Manufacturer Orbex Secures £40.4M to Help Power its Micro-Launcher

Orbex, a UK-based startup developing small satellite launch technologies, has raised £40.4 million ($45.7 million) in Series C funding, building on its £48 million ($54.4 million) raised since 2017, plus...

October 27, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingBioprintingFeatured StoriesSmarTech Analysis

Bioprinting Industry Worth $1.2B by 2028, says SmarTech Report

After years of monitoring the bioprinting industry, a new SmarTech Analysis report estimates that this segment’s market size is expected to reach almost $1.2 billion in 2028, compared with just...

October 26, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
Uniontech3d
3d systems
GE Additive
EOS
ExOne
Windform
Velo
Intamsys
Nano Dimension
Arburg
FacFox
Flashforge
Formnext
Ultimate Guide to DLP
ASTM ICAM
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

AM Investment Strategies

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity,
November 10, 2022

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides