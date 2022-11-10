Axtra3D Brings Hybrid Laser-DLP 3D Printers to Market at Formnext 2022

At Formnext 2021, startup Axtra3D attracted attention for the launch of its Lumia 3D platform, which relies on the company’s patented hybrid photosynthesis (HPS) technology. Now, just in time for Formnext 2022, Axtra3D is announcing that the company will officially be taking preorders for the Lumia X1 and Revox X1, which together comprise the first two releases in the company’s X1 series of printers.
Uniquely, HPS combines digital light processing (DLP) and stereolithography (SLA) into a single platform, meaning that Atrax3D’s hardware incorporates both a projector and a laser. The Lumia X1 deploys HPS technology, whereas the Revox X1 solely uses DLP; however, Axtra3D says that it plans on offering Revox customers the option to eventually upgrade their machines to the Lumia model. This is noteworthy in itself, as it suggests the possibility that Axtra3D’s technology could ultimately be retrofitted onto other DLP platforms.
The unique aspects shared by both models in the X1 series are TruLayer technology and Intelli-Cartridge. Together, these two components comprise Axtra3D’s signature print engine, which the company claims is designed to manage polymer dispensing and layering as consistently and cleanly as possible.
Attendees of next week’s Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany (November 15-18) can preorder, or just go see, both the Lumia and the Revox, at booth D59 in hall 11.1.
Axtra3D, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with its manufacturing and R&D operations in Italy, also recently announced that it had received $6.25 million in Series A financing. The company will use those funds towards the commercial launch of the X1 series.
Not many companies seem to be receiving Series A financing right now, so it’s certainly impressive that Axtra3D is able to drum up investor excitement in such a dismal financial climate. Additionally, if the company is able to make customers happy with its first batch of shipments, it will prove to potential investors for later rounds of financing that it can produce results while operating lean under rough economic conditions.
The real variable here could be the question of how the AM market, which seems permanently plagued with hype-exhaustion, responds to a company that’s not afraid to be aggressively enthusiastic about its product. Many customers could be wary of grandiose claims, but others might also find it refreshing, in a phase of the technology’s history when even its advocates seem to want to downplay its potential. I just posted yesterday about how I think investors need to be willing to take bigger risks if they want the sector to succeed, so there’s nothing wrong with a little unabashed optimism.
Images courtesy of Axtra3D
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 6, 2022
This week, we’ll tell you about webinars on bioinks, a next-gen SLS material, advanced ceramic coatings, additive manufacturing in space applications, and more. As for events, there are plenty of...
Meet the CEOs of AM Investment Strategies 2022
On November 10, 2022, a week ahead of Formnext, 3DPrint.com, SmarTech Analysis, and Stifel’s Global Technology Investment Banking Group will be hosting a free online event that will give attendees unprecedent insight...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 30, 2022
We’re ramping up again in this week’s roundup, with several events taking place, including ICAM 2022, DEVELOP3D Live, ASME’s AM Medical Summit, and more. In terms of webinars, Stratasys and...
Post-processing to Automate 3D Printing at Formnext 2022
According to the new “Post-Processing for Additive Manufacturing: Market Analysis and Forecast” report from SmarTech Analysis, this niche segment of the 3D printing sector is expected to reach $1.8 billion...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.