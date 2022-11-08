3D Printing News Unpeeled: SwissTo12 Sells Sattelite

Swiss 3D printing satellite component firm SwissTo12 has so far just made RF and other components but has just sold its first complete satellite. Underwriters Laboratories and the Georgia State University School of Public Health say that 3D printer emissions are harmful. We should all get cases or enclosures now. Eplus3D is releasing a nine laser 3D printer with a two cubic meter build volume.
