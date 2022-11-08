UnionTech to Showcase New 3D Printers, Material, and Software at Formnext 2022

Achieving a deeper presence in the industrial 3D printing market, UnionTech offers a broad range of 3D printing products ranging from industrial 3D printers to materials and software. For Formnext 2022, UnionTech will be bringing new 3D printers, materials, and use cases at its booth, #121-B02.

In recent years, based on its expertise in additive manufacturing technology, excellent product R&D, and market operation capabilities, UnionTech has been involved in the fields of industrial metal 3D printing, industrial FDM, and professional LCD. At the same time, UnionTech has also been committed to developing high-performance materials and improving 3D printing systems, striving to become a global benchmark in 3D printing.

In the global 3D printing market, UnionTech is widely known as a provider of industrial 3D printing technology and integrated 3D printing solutions. With industry-leading scale, profound industry influence and brand reputation, it owns the biggest customer group in the industrial sector. Showcasing its capabilities, UnionTech will be displaying the following four 3D printers at Formnext 2022.

Four UnionTech 3D Printers at Formnext 2022

π200: Extreme Accuracy DLP 3D Printer

The π200 is a digital light processing (DLP) 3D printer for industrial applications. It uses industrial-grade 4K precision optical structure light-source technology. With breakthrough accuracy, quality and reliability, it is perfect for industry. The printing resolution is unimaginably fine, reaching up to 30-50μm, producing a surface finish that is angular, smooth, and that traditional techniques cannot match. The π200 features three printing modes: fine, balanced, and smooth mode.

Cute 380: Large-Scale Industrial DLP 3D Printer

The Cute 380 is a top-down projection DLP 3D printer with a build envelope of 384 × 216 × 300 mm. An industrial grade 4K optical engine enables the Cute 380 to produce industrial molds with fast speed and high surface quality. The Cute 380 has many potential applications, particularly for offices and studios.

The Cute 380 features a unique, fully automatic light intensity uniformity correction. With its self-developed algorithm, UnionTech has improved light intensity uniformity by up to 95% or more.

Evodent S300: Precise, Reliable, High-Quality 3D Printer for Dentistry

The UnionTech Evodent S300 is a precise, high-quality and reliable 3D printer for dentistry. The company’s self-developed, intelligent algorithms ensure precise reproduction of every dental model, meeting the needs of dental laboratories and clinics. This includes a uniformity of light intensity of over 95% and a printing envelope of 249.6×140×240mm.

The big build area of the S300 supports the production of eight full-sized models with inserts and four quarter models on a single platform. Multiple runs of high -uality models can be 3D printed within the same day. When aligner models are positioned vertically, over 32 will fit within the chamber, making mass production easy. With this incredible output, your complete aligner production can be started in-house with only a few printers.

UnionTech has been deeply involved and grown rapidly in dentistry in recent years. Launched by UnionTech in July 2017, EvoDent is a dentistry-specific 3D printer brand. With professional 3D printing technology，EvoDent was developed to revolutionize dental processing, transforming it from traditional to digital manufacturing and becoming the standard definition of 3D printing for dental applications.

Martrix: The Good Office Buddy

The Martrix is the ideal resin 3D printer for maximum flexibility. The Martrix features open material access, industrial performance, and excellent industrial grade stability. The Martrix has a super high-quality optical system, with integrated lens technology. The energy density behind the screen can reach 6mw/cm², while other similar printers only achieve 2-3mw/cm². This high energy density allows the light to react more completely with the resin per unit of time. This not only speeds up print speed, but also introduces a better curing effect, as well as allowing users a broad choice of high-performance materials.

Other UnionTech 3D Printing Products

UnionTech has also developed other 3D printing products that will be on display at Formnext 2022.

Ultra-RC70: ABS-like SLA Material

Ultra-RC70, UnionTech’s high-performance, single-material SLA photopolymer will be unveiled at Formnext 2022. It is the most ABS-like material with good surface quality, high tensile strength, izod impact strength, proper elongation, high thermal deformation temperature (69.5 ℃) and good anti-aging properties. All of this makes Ultra-RC70 the best choice for functional verification and direct manufacturing.

Ultra-RC70 can be applied to scenarios that require high tensile and impact strength, as well as high thermal deformation temperatures. In many cases, it has the potential to replace engineering plastic ABS and can be used to directly print accessories for end-use applications.

Unionfab ONE: Automation Software

Unionfab ONE is a free-to-download, one-click, fast and collaborative automation tool for the 3D printing industry, which simplifies the printing process, lowers the print threshold, and improves print quality through the integration of hardware, software, and intelligent parameter settings, making it easy for engineers to get started.

At the same time, Unionfab ONE connects the information path between equipment and users, as well as between individuals, opening up the automation of the entire 3D printing process, from order flow to pre-processing and printing on a machine.

UnionTech is focused on additive manufacturing, offering 3D printers, materials, software, and printing applications for global customers, with a complete 3D printing ecosystem. Currently, UnionTech has a footprint across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and serves over 3,000 customers in more than 50 countries and regions worldwide.

