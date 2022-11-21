AMS Spring 2023

3DPOD Episode 129: 3D Printing Rockets with Tim Berry, Head of Manufacturing & Supply Chain for Launcher

5 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing
On this episode of the 3DPOD, Tim Berry, Head of Manufacturing at Launcher, takes us through what you need to be an engineer working in new space today. He discusses how Launcher uses 3D printing to make components for propulsion and other spacecraft systems. You’ll be blown away just how extensive the startup’s 3D printing activity is. You’ll also be quite surprised by what copper they use. This is a must-listen if you’re interested in the new space race.

