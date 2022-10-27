3D Printing News Unpeeled: New Capillary Braiding 3D Printing Technology

- Capillary Braiding is a new 3D printing technology that could be used to make micro wires, electronics and new structures.
- Meanwhile Orbex raises another $47 million to play with.
- And the NIST spends its money super wisely.
