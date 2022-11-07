AM Investment Strategies
AMS Spring 2023

3DPOD Episode 127: Preview of Formnext 2022 with Mesago VP Sascha Wenzler

2 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

Sascha Wenzler, Vice President of Formnext, is with us on the 3DPOD again. He’s now in a much more relaxed frame of mind, now that we have a complete trade show taking place with significant visitors and exhibitors and free from pandemic fears. We talk to Sascha about the trends at Formnext 2022, what kind of stands we will be seeing, what companies are doing to promote themselves, and what kinds of activities will be taking place. Sascha also discusses the types of lectures, courses, and presentations we can expect. All in all, it was a lovely conversation that really has us looking forward to Formnext!

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Haas Meltio Hybrid 3D Printer Installed on Warship

Meet the Analysts of AM Investment Strategies 2022

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 6, 2022

This week, we’ll tell you about webinars on bioinks, a next-gen SLS material, advanced ceramic coatings, additive manufacturing in space applications, and more. As for events, there are plenty of...

November 6, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessStocks

Meet the CEOs of AM Investment Strategies 2022

On November 10, 2022, a week ahead of Formnext, 3DPrint.com, SmarTech Analysis, and Stifel’s Global Technology Investment Banking Group will be hosting a free online event that will give attendees unprecedent insight...

October 31, 2022
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessSpace 3D Printing

Rocket Manufacturer Orbex Secures £40.4M to Help Power its Micro-Launcher

Orbex, a UK-based startup developing small satellite launch technologies, has raised £40.4 million ($45.7 million) in Series C funding, building on its £48 million ($54.4 million) raised since 2017, plus...

October 27, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingBioprintingFeatured StoriesSmarTech Analysis

Bioprinting Industry Worth $1.2B by 2028, says SmarTech Report

After years of monitoring the bioprinting industry, a new SmarTech Analysis report estimates that this segment’s market size is expected to reach almost $1.2 billion in 2028, compared with just...

October 26, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
Uniontech3d
3d systems
GE Additive
EOS
ExOne
Windform
Velo
Intamsys
Nano Dimension
Arburg
FacFox
Flashforge
Formnext
Ultimate Guide to DLP
ASTM ICAM
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

AM Investment Strategies

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity,
November 10, 2022

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides