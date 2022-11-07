3DPOD Episode 127: Preview of Formnext 2022 with Mesago VP Sascha Wenzler

Sascha Wenzler, Vice President of Formnext, is with us on the 3DPOD again. He’s now in a much more relaxed frame of mind, now that we have a complete trade show taking place with significant visitors and exhibitors and free from pandemic fears. We talk to Sascha about the trends at Formnext 2022, what kind of stands we will be seeing, what companies are doing to promote themselves, and what kinds of activities will be taking place. Sascha also discusses the types of lectures, courses, and presentations we can expect. All in all, it was a lovely conversation that really has us looking forward to Formnext!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.