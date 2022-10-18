UltiMaker Announces MakerBot SKETCH Large 3D Printer for the Classroom

Today, UltiMaker announced its latest 3D printing solution for the classroom: the MakerBot SKETCH Large. UltiMaker, the Utrecht-based leader among desktop 3D printer original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is the product of the merger between Ultimaker and MakerBot that was finalized this past September.

According to the company, the bigger build plate on the SKETCH Large means that on the new system, up to 10 projects can be printed simultaneously. Additionally, as with the original SKETCH, UltiMaker will also make a two-unit package available for the SKETCH Large. The new model will start shipping in December.

The original MakerBot SKETCH

In a press release announcing the launch of the SKETCH Large, UltiMaker’s CEO, Nadav Goshen, commented, “With the new SKETCH Large, educators and students can amplify their ideas and designs, unfettered by the limitations of a printer. But 3D printing is more than just the printer, which is why we are continuously improving our education ecosystem — one of the most comprehensive and established 3D printing solutions on the market for educators. We aim to give educators and students the tools and resources they need to unleash their creativity and unlock the possibilities in learning.”

Regarding that ecosystem, every SKETCH Large comes with access to MakerBot Education on Thingiverse, as well as MakerBot CloudPrint, which is integrated with Google for Education. Finally, among other items, the SKETCH Large also includes three spools of MakerBot PLA.

The National Strategy on Advanced Manufacturing (NSAM) that the Biden administration released released earlier this month rated the Department of Education last in its progress on advanced manufacturing objectives, amongst all the federal agencies that the authors of the report analyzed. Among all the various critical emerging and advanced manufacturing technologies, 3D printing is certainly one of the most popular amongst K-12 students.

The NSAM also places a heavy emphasis on the urgency of expanding the US’s advanced manufacturing labor pool. Considering its popularity with kids, increasing the number of classroom-based 3D printing solutions would thus not only improve the Department of Education, but would also seem like one of the best ways to prepare the future American manufacturing workforce.

From a business perspective, the SKETCH Large is important in terms of its being the first new product launch from UltiMaker since the merger was finalized. It was wise of the company, in that sense, to make that first release a new version of an already-popular product rather than a wholly new one. That likely gives both this launch and any subsequent, brand new machine the highest chances for success.

Images courtesy of MakerBot

