3D Printing News Unpeeled: trinckle, Cloud Factory and Cosmetics Applicators

7 hours by Joris Peels
Formnext

trinckle recieves an investment from the HZG Group. Cloud Factory gets an investment to offer drop shipped jewelry lines to influencers and a make up company wants to 3D print metal applicators for cosmetics.

3D PrintingBusinessStocks

Metal 3D Printer OEM Additive Industries Takes on New CEO… Again

Eindhoven, Netherlands-based Additive Industries brought an integrated vision of automated metal powder bed fusion (PBF) to market. Through wins in Formula 1, as well as general industry, the firm paved...

October 5, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsEnergyMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

Framatome Installs 3D Printed Parts at Swedish Nuclear Plant

Last month, Framatome, a subsidiary of global energy giant Électricité de France S.A. (EDF), announced that the company successfully installed the first 3D printed fuel component at Sweden’s Forsmark Nuclear...

October 4, 2022
3D PrintingBioprinting

GMP-compliant Plant Receives Poietis Bioprinter for Tissue Fabrication Research

French biotech startup Poietis will install its high-resolution Next-Generation Bioprinting (NGB)-C robotic platform at a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice)-compliant bioprinting plant located at the University of Barcelona (UB) ‘s Production...

October 4, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Boom to Bust, GKN Makes 8 Foot Part and New 3Deus 3D Printing Process

Today we´re talking about Boom Supersonic. The US based supersonic airliner firm has had Rolls Royce drop out of its engine partnership. This means that none of the large engine...

September 21, 2022

