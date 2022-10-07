AM Investment Strategies
AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Voxeldance, Boeing and Assembrix

22 mins by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Formnext

Share this Article

Voxeldance releases a new version of its print planning and prep software. Boeing Missile Defense gets and agreement with Assembrix to manage the digital thread. Tsinghua university 3D prints semiconductor quantum dots while the Universite Grenoble Alpes makes bio based electrically conductive 3D printing material. 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

New Acquisition Gives Lithoz Three Ceramics 3D Printing Technologies

Ford’s GT Supercar Shows off Power of Automotive 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingConstruction 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSocial Issues

3D Printing News Briefs, October 6, 2022: Titanium, Tungsten, Concrete & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll start with software, as Siemens embeds the 3Dfindit.com parts library by CADENAS into its Capital software. Onto metal news now, as research out...

October 6, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAutomotive 3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing

Customized Vehicles, On-Site Medical 3D Printing, and Green Lasers—All at TIPE 2022

Additive manufacturing (AM) experts, emerging leaders, and industry professionals explored the evolving ecosystem of the 3D printing industry during the three-day Technology, Industry, People, and Economics (TIPE) 2022 event organized...

January 25, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAutomotive 3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingEducation

3D Printing News Briefs, January 15, 2022: 3D Laser Printing, Housing, & More

We’re starting with some interesting research in 3D Printing News Briefs today, which could help reduce the cost and size of 3D laser printing. Moving on, a cancer patient is...

January 15, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingAnimalsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

Max the Macaw is Back in Business with 3D Printed Titanium Beak

Birds use their beaks for a number of reasons, from grooming and eating to climbing and fighting. Max, a handsome 20-year-old macaw now living in the Hyacinth Haven Bird Sanctuary...

January 14, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
ADDMAN
Ultimate Guide to DLP
FacFox
Formnext
Velo3D
Flashforge
D3D
EOS
ASTM ICAM
3d systems
GE Additive
ExOne
Xerox
3ERP
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

AM Investment Strategies

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity,
November 10, 2022

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides