3D Printing News Unpeeled: Voxeldance, Boeing and Assembrix

Voxeldance releases a new version of its print planning and prep software. Boeing Missile Defense gets and agreement with Assembrix to manage the digital thread. Tsinghua university 3D prints semiconductor quantum dots while the Universite Grenoble Alpes makes bio based electrically conductive 3D printing material.
