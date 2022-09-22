AM Investment Strategies
AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: BWM, DCUBED, Neighborhood 91, PPPrint and Shape Memory Alloys

1 hour by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Formnext

Share this Article

BMW and the TU Wien make a technical demonstrator part for a B Pillar frame using short carbon fiber 3D printing of PA using CEAD together with AFP. PPPrint is a specialized firm making PP 3D printing material, support and build platforms optimized for printing. Startup DCUBED is starting the FENNEC small satellite radiator project which may or may not include Additive Manufacturing but points to opportunities in small satellite heat management for 3D printing. Tough materials developer HAMR Industries joins Neighborhood 91 in Pittsburg pointing to new possibilities for Additive Manufacturing clusters and materials design for the military. Framatome uses the first 3D printed fuel component in a nuclear plant. And we learn that by changing scan speed we chan change shape memory alloy properties. Check out the video below.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Super Materials & Flexible Materials with Roboze & Markforged at IMTS 2022

AM Drilldown: Opportunities for 3D Printing in Canada

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingBusinessEnergy

American Petroleum Institute Announces New 3D Printing Standard for Suppliers of Oil & Gas Parts

Standardization is perhaps the most significant element involved in the transition of the additive manufacturing (AM) market from startup to scale-up. For a variety of reasons, this state-of-affairs is best...

September 19, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Matterhackers Works with the Navy, Wood and 3D Printing Used for Home

The US Navy will work with MatterHackers to evaluate open source and desktop 3D Printers for use in the Navy and Marines, Leslie Lok and Sasa Zivkovic of Cornell and...

September 15, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessEnergySustainability

Roboze Breaks Ground on 3D Printing “Supermaterials” Research Center

Roboze, additive manufacturing (AM) original equipment manufacturer, announced that it has begun construction on a laboratory devoted to developing cutting-edge polymers for 3D printing. The 2000 square meter facility will...

September 15, 2022
3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

US Air Force Opens Metal 3D Printing Lab with GE

The Pacer Edge program underway by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and General Electric (GE) is making steady progress, most recently demonstrated by the opening of a second Reverse Engineering...

August 31, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
EOS
Formnext
ExOne
Xerox
Ultimate Guide to DLP
GE Additive
Velo3D
Flashforge
FacFox
3d systems
3ERP
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Factory of the Future
Automotive
Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity,
November 10, 2022

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides