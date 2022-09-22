3D Printing News Unpeeled: BWM, DCUBED, Neighborhood 91, PPPrint and Shape Memory Alloys

BMW and the TU Wien make a technical demonstrator part for a B Pillar frame using short carbon fiber 3D printing of PA using CEAD together with AFP. PPPrint is a specialized firm making PP 3D printing material, support and build platforms optimized for printing. Startup DCUBED is starting the FENNEC small satellite radiator project which may or may not include Additive Manufacturing but points to opportunities in small satellite heat management for 3D printing. Tough materials developer HAMR Industries joins Neighborhood 91 in Pittsburg pointing to new possibilities for Additive Manufacturing clusters and materials design for the military. Framatome uses the first 3D printed fuel component in a nuclear plant. And we learn that by changing scan speed we chan change shape memory alloy properties. Check out the video below.
