Mobility | Medical goes Additive Announces MGA Annual Meeting & Women in AM Summit 2022

Mobility goes Additive e.V. was founded in 2016 by companies such as the German Railway, Deutsche Bahn, one of the largest railway suppliers Siemens Mobility, and EOS, a globally renowned 3D printing machine provider. Their goal was to create a network for companies to exchange ideas and, as a united body, lower hurdles and solve problems for industrial additive manufacturing on the way to series production.

Having its base in the railway sector, the network soon grew into other industry sectors and today unites nearly 150 companies across the AM value chain. Its focus is on users and suppliers from the mobility, aerospace, railway, and automotive industry. Since 2019, there has been a separate Medical Division in the network dealing with applications ranging from models for complex operations, to orthopedics, and bioprinting.

Through collective competence and open exchange of experiences with materials, technologies and processes on an equal footing, members help each other to realize the full potential of AM more quickly.

Today, the network is known as MGA (Mobility and Medical goes Additive) and is proud to invite its members and friends to Berlin for their Annual Meeting as well as the Women in AM Summit 2022.

The Women in AM Summit on October 12

The Women in AM Summit co-hosted by the Women in 3D Printing network, which will take place for the 5th time this year, is a conference dedicated only to female representatives of the AM community. The aim of the format is to better connect women in specialist and management positions in the additive world, to get more women passionate about the topic, and, thus, to develop the AM business.

Exciting keynote speeches— such exciting topics as the cooperation between AI and AM— as well as a coaching on female empowerment in negotiation and lively discussions will represent the content portion of the conference. In addition, the focus will be on a relaxed exchange among one another in a stylish and communicative atmosphere.

The MGA Annual Meeting on October 12 – 13

As an association, the MGA network hosts a General Assembly once a year to perform such activities as voting for the executive board – what better time to also inform members about the latest trends of the AM industry and update the community about the progress of the Working and Focus Groups. This year, for the 7th time, MGA invites all members and friends of the network to Berlin for a conference in the special setting of the Brewdog Brewery in the Marienpark.

This year, the executive board, currently composed of representatives from the Deutsche Bahn, Siemens, Ottobock and the TU Hamburg, will be joined on stage by a diverse mix of speakers on different topics ranging from printing at the German Armed Forces, to combining AI and AM, to printing bones and many more.

Joint Program: Evening Program

Due to the supporters for both events this year—such as Berlin Partner for Business and Technology, Formlabs, Chromatic 3D, Siemens and EOS—the programs are filled with surprises, such as an excursion for the Women in AM Summit and a shuffleboard tournament at the networking dinner, which is open for guests of both events.

Most important is the exchange between guests, both male and female, the members of the MGA Working Groups, and the experts from both start-ups exhibiting on-site, as well as those presenting on-stage. The atmosphere of the MGA Annual Meeting and the Women in AM Summit invites everyone to network and exchange ideas to boost AM together.

Anyone is welcome to join the Women in AM Summit and/or the MGA Annual Meeting on October 12 & 13 in Berlin.

You can find the agenda and registration for the two-day-event online: AGENDA & REGISTRATION

For more information about the MGA network visit: MGA

