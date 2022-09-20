3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printed Solid State Polymer Electrolytes.

YoutTuber Cranktown City is making a desktop glass bead sintering 3D printer, Design company Nagamiis using six axis robots to make beautiful objects. A paper from Nature Materials by Monash University researchers Professor Aijun Huang and Yuman Zhu shows us how through a facile heat treatment they can get 50% to 70% stronger Beta C titanium using 3D printing. They are obtaining 1600 MPa through heating Beta C parts to 480 C and later to 520 C. UNSW researchers Cyrille Boyer, Nathaniel Corrigan and Kenny Lee tell us through Advanced Materials how they 3D printed solid state polymer electrolytes.
