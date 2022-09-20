AM Investment Strategies
AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printed Solid State Polymer Electrolytes.

39 mins by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Formnext

Share this Article

YoutTuber Cranktown City is making a desktop glass bead sintering 3D printer, Design company Nagamiis using six axis robots to make beautiful objects. A paper from Nature Materials by Monash University researchers Professor Aijun Huang and Yuman Zhu shows us how  through a facile heat treatment they can get 50% to 70% stronger Beta C titanium using 3D printing. They are obtaining 1600 MPa through heating Beta C parts to 480 C and later to 520 C. UNSW researchers Cyrille Boyer, Nathaniel Corrigan and Kenny Lee tell us through Advanced Materials how they 3D printed solid state polymer electrolytes.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

SABIC Debuts New 3D Printing Materials for Rail Industry

The Desire Engine: Machine Learning and 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Desktop Health, Keystone and the API

Samples for 3D printed jewels help sell them, Keystone and Desktop Health partner for the Einstein dental 3D printer and the API presses ahead with 3D printing standards for oil...

September 19, 2022
3D PrintingEducation

3DPOD Episode 120: Increasing the Adoption of 3D Printing with Kris Binon, General Director of Flam3D

Kris Binon is at the helm of Flam3D, an organization that began by connecting the Belgian region of Flanders via 3D printing. Later, Flam3D grew to represent research institutes and...

September 19, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: DG Roland Sets up Binder Jetting JV

Today Lufthansa Technik uses Formlabs 3D Printers and Myprintoo to make nozzles, DG Roland signs JV for Ceramics Binderjetting in China, New Forge and UWA make an underwater camera housing,...

September 16, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Matterhackers Works with the Navy, Wood and 3D Printing Used for Home

The US Navy will work with MatterHackers to evaluate open source and desktop 3D Printers for use in the Navy and Marines, Leslie Lok and Sasa Zivkovic of Cornell and...

September 15, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
EOS
Formnext
Flashforge
Ultimate Guide to DLP
GE Additive
Velo3D
Xerox
FacFox
3d systems
ExOne
3ERP
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Factory of the Future
Automotive
Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity,
November 10, 2022

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides