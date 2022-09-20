3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printed Solid State Polymer Electrolytes.

YoutTuber Cranktown City is making a desktop glass bead sintering 3D printer, Design company Nagamiis using six axis robots to make beautiful objects. A paper from Nature Materials by Monash University researchers Professor Aijun Huang and Yuman Zhu shows us how through a facile heat treatment they can get 50% to 70% stronger Beta C titanium using 3D printing. They are obtaining 1600 MPa through heating Beta C parts to 480 C and later to 520 C. UNSW researchers Cyrille Boyer, Nathaniel Corrigan and Kenny Lee tell us through Advanced Materials how they 3D printed solid state polymer electrolytes.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.