AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Matterhackers Works with the Navy, Wood and 3D Printing Used for Home

4 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
SmarTech Polymer Parts Produced

The US Navy will work with MatterHackers to evaluate open source and desktop 3D Printers for use in the Navy and Marines, Leslie Lok and Sasa Zivkovic of Cornell and HANNAH Design Office are using Peri and Cobod to make a two story 3D printed house using wood framing, Dura Vermeer and Weber Beamix install 3D printed slope stairs and Velo3D sells seven systems to Kevton Industries.

 

 

3D Printing Guides