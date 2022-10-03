AM Investment Strategies
3DPOD Episode 122: Lithography Metal 3D Printing with Gerald Mitteramskogler, Incus CEO

16 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing
AM Ventures portfolio company Incus is developing a method to use lithography metal manufacturing to make small accurate metal parts. What kind of applications work for its technology? How is the company going to grow its business? How do they stack up against binder jet, bound metal, and powder bed fusion? We have an open conversation with Dr. Gerald Mitteramskogler, Incus CEO and founder, about all of this. We also discuss his journey in 3D printing and the future of his firm.

