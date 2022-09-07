3D Printing News Unpeeled: Stratasys, McLaren, 3D Printed Beef Bites, 3D Systems and Mantle

Today we learn of Stakeholder foods´ 3D printed Omekase Beef bites, McLaren using Stratasys NEO parts for the windtunnel and more, 3D Systems qualifies a CuNi30 with Huntington Ingalls for use in marine, Mantle launches commercially, Rayshape has a new dental 3D printer and 3DGence partners with Emery to make bound metal 3D printers and materials.

