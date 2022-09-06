AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Turning Cigarette Butts Into Filament and Recycling PLA into Resin

4 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
SmarTech Polymer Parts Produced

Share this Article

Today we’re looking at a 3D Printed filter for FDM emissions, cigarette butts turned into 3D printing filament, a promising Indian space startup Skyroot gets $51 million in funding and a a WSU researcher turns PLA into photopolymer resin.

Today’s Episode:

Previous Episodes:

 

 

 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Desktop Metal CEO Weighs in Weathering the 3D Printing Industry’s Financial Turbulence

The Role of Additive Manufacturing in Combatting Climate Change

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingTransportation

Driving Sustainability in Commercial & Public Transportation with 3D Printing

With the advent of the pandemic just two short years ago, we’ve been forced to quickly learn how easily economic sustainability can be disturbed. Its negative impact on supply chains...

September 2, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingBioprintingFeatured Stories

Bioprinting with 3D Systems’ Taci Pereira – AMS Focus

Though Additive Manufacturing Strategies (February 7-9, 2023) takes place just once a year, the verticals showcased at New York’s only 3D printing event are constantly evolving. The AMS Corner highlights...

September 1, 2022
3D Printed Food3D PrintingReviews

Chef Tim Anderson: How LA’s Sugar Lab Unites Culture and Cuisine with Food 3D Printing

Great food often has an element of surprise. Sometimes, that surprise may come as an unexpected flavor—say, a hint of star anise in an otherwise ordinary French onion soup. But,...

August 29, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 28, 2022

For this week’s roundup, Stratasys and Markforged continue their tours, and the Ceramics Expo starts tomorrow in Cleveland. Allevi will be holding a webinar about bioprinting a pancreatic tumor, 3D...

August 28, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
GE Additive
FacFox
3d systems
ExOne
Ultimate Guide to DLP
EOS
Flashforge
3ERP
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Factory of the Future
Automotive
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides