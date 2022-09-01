3D Printing News Unpeeled, With 3DSpark, Divergent, Dassault, Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing

Today’s Episode: Divergent signs an SLA with SLM Solutions. 3DSpark wins a prize and has Alstom, MetShape and ZF Friedrichshafen as clients. We look at a lamp that also is an air purifier made with Dassault´s 3DEXPERIENCE platform by Tony Parez-Edo Martin of Paredo Studio. 3D printing minatures using an Elegoo Mars will cost you $1 at home. And Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) buys two EOS M400-4 Powder Bed Fusion Systems.

