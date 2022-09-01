AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled, With 3DSpark, Divergent, Dassault, Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing

6 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
SmarTech Polymer Parts Produced

Today’s Episode:  Divergent signs an SLA with SLM Solutions. 3DSpark wins a prize and has Alstom, MetShape and ZF Friedrichshafen as clients. We look at a lamp that also is an air purifier made with Dassault´s 3DEXPERIENCE platform by Tony Parez-Edo Martin of Paredo Studio. 3D printing minatures using an Elegoo Mars will cost you $1 at home. And Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) buys two EOS M400-4 Powder Bed Fusion Systems.

 

 

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessStocks

AM Ventures Raises €100M for New 3D Printing Startups

AM Ventures has had a long string of investments in 3D printing, giving money to 17 additive manufacturing (AM) firms, including Dye Mansion, Conflux, LightForce Orthodontics, Additive Drives, Lithoz, Cubicure,...

July 21, 2022
Featured
3D Printing3DPrint.com ProAdditive ManufacturingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesSpace 3D Printing

Raising Capital: 3D Printing CEOs on Getting Funding without Going Public – Part II

In the realm of 3D printing startups, finding the right investors, tracking down capital sources, and generating demand for a product can make or break the future of a business....

July 13, 2022
3D Printers3D PrintingBioprintingBusiness

3D Printing News Briefs, May 7, 2022: Business, Helmets, & More

Meltio has announced an official sales partner in the Sub-Saharan Africa region; this news begins our 3D Printing News Briefs today. Startup BIO INX, formerly known as XPECT INX, has...

May 7, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingBusiness

CIA’s In-Q-Tel Invests in Fortify’s Composite 3D Printing

Fortify, manufacturer of the FLUX series of composite digital light processing (DLP) printers, just made two big announcements that bode well for the company’s future. First off, Fortify will be...

April 28, 2022

