SmarTech Releases First Report on Emerging 3D Printing Technologies and OEMs

Key technologies like 3D printing are among the driving forces behind digital transformation in manufacturing. Today, additive manufacturing (AM) platform options go beyond the two historically dominant and pioneering players in the industry Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) and 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD). Instead, new significant leaders, including Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), are fiercely competing in a growing segment of 3D printing OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). Given this evolution, more firms than ever before are eager to disrupt existing supply chains.
The latest report by SmarTech Analysis, titled “Emerging AM Technologies Analysis: 10 Companies to Watch,” delivers a detailed breakdown of nascent AM technologies and profiles a selection of ten emerging OEMs that promise to disrupt the market. Authored by AM expert and startup advisor Tali Rosman, the research report is expected to become an annual offering for the market analysis firm.
As the debut iteration of an anticipated market study, the report reflects on the pursuit of applied technology to help the AM industry “cross the chasm” into mainstream production. Moreover, its goal is to provide relevant insights for seasoned industry professionals and investors alike.
Overall, the 3D printing industry is worth $10.6 billion, according to a previously published SmarTech data report. However, particular segments of the industry are also thriving. For example, the research firm anticipates that the global metal 3D printed parts market will reach $75 billion by 2031, while bioprinting opportunities will clock up $1.2 billion in just five years.
For this market research report, in particular, SmarTech considers how the constantly evolving 3D printing industry landscape is subject to advances in the technologies that drive it. Therefore, it focuses on ten emerging hardware companies that Rosman believes have a “claim to fame” and a true disruption potential. These companies have developed new technologies, solving some of the pain points of existing AM processes and presenting differentiated business models.
The companies are (in alphabetical order): 3DM Digital Manufacturing, Continuous Composites, Fabric8Labs, FormAlloy, Fortify, MELD Manufacturing, Trio Labs, Tritone Technologies, ValCUN, and VulcanForms. Here we detail a few of the startups found in the report.
3DM
Founded in 2016, this Israeli industrial SLS 3D printing technology manufacturer plans to enable “the next leapfrog in industrial AM.” Through lower print costs, better mechanical properties, and an expanded materials library, 3DM aims to revolutionize 3D parts production, driving further adoption of 3D printing, particularly in the parts manufacturing primary market.
Continuous Composites
With over $20 million in funding, the Idaho-based startup has long-term plans for its fiber 3D printing (CF3D) technology, which feeds continuous reinforcement fibers into a 3D printing head. The technology has been shown mounted to industrial robotic arms capable of 3D printing materials in mid-air.
Fabric8Labs
California-based startup Fabric8Labs has turned to lithography and chip manufacturing processes to develop a unique 3D printing technology that uses thin film and electroplating to produce outstanding parts from copper. Raising over $70 million in funding in 8 years, the firm is very ambitious and plans to expand its team and technology. Recently, Fabric8Labs CEO Jeff Herman spoke at one of the panels of the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) event in New York about the technological trends in AM machines for metal series production.
Tritone
A developer of industrial metal and ceramic AM technology, Israeli business Tritone recently expanded to North America. After stealthily developing its new MoldJet process for metal materials and going public with its solution at the Formnext 2019 trade show, it plans to continue disrupting the automotive, aerospace, medical, and consumer electronics industries.
ValCUN
With a mindset and hunger for innovation, Belgian startup ValCUN is focused on rethinking current state-of-the-art 3D printing technology to tackle shortcomings that hold it back from gaining adoption in mass production and outside capital-intensive industries. The business is developing metal printing technology. It already has printed demonstration parts and patents and must make a machine and find customers.
The in-depth profiles provide coverage of each company’s “claim to fame,” technology offering, technology differentiation, potential use cases, potential competition, and more, and include knowledge based on direct contact with all ten companies.
While the Emerging AM Technologies Analysis report selects ten companies to profile, there is an ever-growing number of other viable candidates for inclusion. Therefore, this report also includes a discussion of several of those.
Author of the report Tali Rosman, who is currently an advisor to both 3D Alliances and RHH Advisory and former general manager of Xerox Elem Additive Solutions, told 3DPrint.com:
“Coming from a corporate development background, having led multiple acquisitions and investments in the Additive Manufacturing space, I can appreciate the significant resources that go into mapping the multitude of players and technologies in the industry, and in analyzing which players have a disruptive potential. With new advancements emerging at a rapid pace, it’s critical to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and innovations in the field, and it is precisely the purpose of this report. Whether you’re a fellow industry professional or an investor seeking for benefit from the extensive analysis work done, this report is a must-read for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on the transformative potential of 3D printing.”
For the full report, you can head to the SmarTech website to request an excerpt or purchase the entire “Emerging AM Technologies Analysis: 10 Companies to Watch” report by SmarTech Analysis. For custom or subscription pricing, please contact info@smartechpublishing.com.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Endoscopic Bioprinter, Zellerfeld and B-jetting
Zellerfeld is pushing a seductive vision of being able to remake its 3D printed shoes promising circularity. Everyone should do this. Binder jetting is hot and now a long time...
Inventia to Bioprint Brain Cell Models with Merck Subsidiary for Drug Discovery
Australian bioprinting startup Inventia Life Science and the multinational MSD Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck Sharp and Dohme known as Merck in the U.S. and Canada, will...
Bioprinting Automation for Drug Discovery to Be Developed by Molecular Devices and Advanced Solutions
Molecular Devices, a Silicon Valley manufacturer of laboratory equipment, has partnered with bioprinting company Advanced Solutions Life Sciences to develop 3D biology automation technologies for drug discovery. As part of...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Multimaterial DLP Through Centrifugal Force
Jianxiang Cheng along with a team at the Shenzhen Key Laboratory of Soft Mechanics & Smart Manufacturing of theSouthern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen today have presented a real...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.