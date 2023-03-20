SmarTech Releases First Report on Emerging 3D Printing Technologies and OEMs

Key technologies like 3D printing are among the driving forces behind digital transformation in manufacturing. Today, additive manufacturing (AM) platform options go beyond the two historically dominant and pioneering players in the industry Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) and 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD). Instead, new significant leaders, including Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), are fiercely competing in a growing segment of 3D printing OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). Given this evolution, more firms than ever before are eager to disrupt existing supply chains.

The latest report by SmarTech Analysis, titled “Emerging AM Technologies Analysis: 10 Companies to Watch,” delivers a detailed breakdown of nascent AM technologies and profiles a selection of ten emerging OEMs that promise to disrupt the market. Authored by AM expert and startup advisor Tali Rosman, the research report is expected to become an annual offering for the market analysis firm.

As the debut iteration of an anticipated market study, the report reflects on the pursuit of applied technology to help the AM industry “cross the chasm” into mainstream production. Moreover, its goal is to provide relevant insights for seasoned industry professionals and investors alike.

New “Emerging AM Technologies” report by SmarTech Analysis

Overall, the 3D printing industry is worth $10.6 billion, according to a previously published SmarTech data report. However, particular segments of the industry are also thriving. For example, the research firm anticipates that the global metal 3D printed parts market will reach $75 billion by 2031, while bioprinting opportunities will clock up $1.2 billion in just five years.

For this market research report, in particular, SmarTech considers how the constantly evolving 3D printing industry landscape is subject to advances in the technologies that drive it. Therefore, it focuses on ten emerging hardware companies that Rosman believes have a “claim to fame” and a true disruption potential. These companies have developed new technologies, solving some of the pain points of existing AM processes and presenting differentiated business models.

The companies are (in alphabetical order): 3DM Digital Manufacturing, Continuous Composites, Fabric8Labs, FormAlloy, Fortify, MELD Manufacturing, Trio Labs, Tritone Technologies, ValCUN, and VulcanForms. Here we detail a few of the startups found in the report.

3DM

Founded in 2016, this Israeli industrial SLS 3D printing technology manufacturer plans to enable “the next leapfrog in industrial AM.” Through lower print costs, better mechanical properties, and an expanded materials library, 3DM aims to revolutionize 3D parts production, driving further adoption of 3D printing, particularly in the parts manufacturing primary market.

Continuous Composites

With over $20 million in funding, the Idaho-based startup has long-term plans for its fiber 3D printing (CF3D) technology, which feeds continuous reinforcement fibers into a 3D printing head. The technology has been shown mounted to industrial robotic arms capable of 3D printing materials in mid-air.

Fabric8Labs

California-based startup Fabric8Labs has turned to lithography and chip manufacturing processes to develop a unique 3D printing technology that uses thin film and electroplating to produce outstanding parts from copper. Raising over $70 million in funding in 8 years, the firm is very ambitious and plans to expand its team and technology. Recently, Fabric8Labs CEO Jeff Herman spoke at one of the panels of the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) event in New York about the technological trends in AM machines for metal series production.

Tritone

A developer of industrial metal and ceramic AM technology, Israeli business Tritone recently expanded to North America. After stealthily developing its new MoldJet process for metal materials and going public with its solution at the Formnext 2019 trade show, it plans to continue disrupting the automotive, aerospace, medical, and consumer electronics industries.

ValCUN

With a mindset and hunger for innovation, Belgian startup ValCUN is focused on rethinking current state-of-the-art 3D printing technology to tackle shortcomings that hold it back from gaining adoption in mass production and outside capital-intensive industries. The business is developing metal printing technology. It already has printed demonstration parts and patents and must make a machine and find customers.

Stratasys and 3D Systems revenues vs. total AM market size. Image courtesy of SmarTech Analysis.

The in-depth profiles provide coverage of each company’s “claim to fame,” technology offering, technology differentiation, potential use cases, potential competition, and more, and include knowledge based on direct contact with all ten companies.

While the Emerging AM Technologies Analysis report selects ten companies to profile, there is an ever-growing number of other viable candidates for inclusion. Therefore, this report also includes a discussion of several of those.

Author of the report Tali Rosman, who is currently an advisor to both 3D Alliances and RHH Advisory and former general manager of Xerox Elem Additive Solutions, told 3DPrint.com:

“Coming from a corporate development background, having led multiple acquisitions and investments in the Additive Manufacturing space, I can appreciate the significant resources that go into mapping the multitude of players and technologies in the industry, and in analyzing which players have a disruptive potential. With new advancements emerging at a rapid pace, it’s critical to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and innovations in the field, and it is precisely the purpose of this report. Whether you’re a fellow industry professional or an investor seeking for benefit from the extensive analysis work done, this report is a must-read for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on the transformative potential of 3D printing.”

For the full report, you can head to the SmarTech website to request an excerpt or purchase the entire “Emerging AM Technologies Analysis: 10 Companies to Watch” report by SmarTech Analysis. For custom or subscription pricing, please contact info@smartechpublishing.com.

