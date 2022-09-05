3DPOD Episode 119: HD SLS 3D Printing with Charles Bibas, Tecnica

Charles Bibas worked in the barcode industry for many years, until he discovered a method that could revolutionize 3D printing. With a small team, he created a better optics package for 3D printing. Rather than going for a salvo, Charles’s company Tecnica uses a Lens Free Optical Scanner (LFOS or Ogon) to obtain better results for selective laser sintering (SLS). A labor of love for Charles, Tecnica still had a go-to-market strategy. We talk to him about his plans to take this product to market.
