3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Tuesday 16th of August

Today we’re discussing a revolutionary new open printer for soft materials developed by Cambridge University researchers, Czinger making parts for Aston Martin, Astro America and America Makes BBF? and Craft Health getting a funding round.

 

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessExclusive Interviews

Stratasys Goes on the Record on Buying Covestro 3D Printing Materials Unit

In light of the recent acquisition of Covestro’s additive manufacturing (AM) business by Stratasys, we interviewed executive vice president of Product Strategy and Corporate Development at Stratasys Omer Krieger and...

August 11, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 10, 2022

It’s another busy week of 3D printing-related events and webinars! Markforged and Stratasys are both conducting tours, 3D Systems is holding a webinar on lightweighting structures for NASA, and the...

July 10, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsExclusive Interviews

Catching Up with Braskem at RAPID + TCT: Expanding Available Additive Materials

During the COVID-19 outbreak, there was one important multinational that jumped into the additive manufacturing (AM) industry without the typical fanfare. This was Braskem (NYSE: BAK), the largest petrochemical company...

June 20, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsExclusive InterviewsSustainability

Jabil Captures Carbon with New PK 5000 3D Printing Material

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) has long been in the 3D printing space. In fact, it’s probably been in additive manufacturing (AM) longer than many of us even know. That’s because, as...

May 26, 2022

