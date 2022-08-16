3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Tuesday 16th of August

Today we’re discussing a revolutionary new open printer for soft materials developed by Cambridge University researchers, Czinger making parts for Aston Martin, Astro America and America Makes BBF? and Craft Health getting a funding round.
