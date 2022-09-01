Ogle Models and Prototypes Acquires Stratasys NEO 450s SLA 3D Printer

UK prototyping, model making, and industrial 3D printing company Ogle Models and Prototypes, headquartered in Letchworth, Hertfordshire, prides itself on having the necessary in-house capabilities to meet all of its clients’ needs in the ever more competitive global marketplace. Ogle Models says it was one of the very first UK firms to install vacuum casting and invest in SLA 3D printing systems, and annual investments in the latest technologies remain at the forefront of its customer strategy.

Over the past 36 months, the company has invested nearly £2m on additional prototyping equipment, including its most recent purchase: a Stratasys NEO 450s SLA 3D printer.

Image courtesy of Stratasys

“Ogle is at the forefront of producing models, prototypes and low volume production parts, and investments such as this help us to maintain our leading market position,” Phil Martin, Director at Ogle Models and Prototypes, stated in a press release. “By increasing efficiency and making the continual improvements in quality that our clients have come to expect of Ogle, we are ensuring they return to us time and time again.”

Over the years, Ogle Models has used 3D printing numerous times to meet its customers’ needs, including making a better tennis racket handle, automotive parts for Formula Student racing, prototype parts for a remote-controlled sea drone, business class airplane seats, a British Telecom (BT) cordless phone and base charger, and even components for the Mars Rover prototype.

The Stratasys Neo 450s, with its accuracy, 450 x 450 x 400 mm build volume, and versatility, was designed and built for industrial-grade performance, and promises high-quality 3D printed parts. The compact SLA printer, with an open resin system, is available in two models, and includes a 2 watt laser and scanning system, with 80 to 750 μm beam size, intuitive Titanium software, and both HD and SD build modes. With its latest printer purchase, Ogle Models can now deliver higher-definition 3D printed parts with fine details.

In addition to its newly purchased Stratasys Neo 450s, Ogle Models has acquired a variety of 3D printers and other manufacturing equipment across its business over the last couple of years, including a second Hurco VM30i CNC machine, a second NEO 800 SLA 3D printer, and an EOS P 770 SLS 3D printer. All of these acquisitions will help the UK company meet increased demand for its services, and offer reduced lead times as well.

Philip Martin, Director at Ogle Models and Prototypes and The Stratasys Neo 450s machine.

“The acquisition of another market-leading 3D printer underscores Ogle’s dedication to customer satisfaction,” Martin said. “The Stratasys Neo®450s will enable us to build prototypes, rapid tooling and master patterns with exceptional surface quality. The smaller build area, when compared to our large frame machines, allows us to offer parts with an even faster turnaround.”

(Source/Images: Ogle Models and Prototypes)

