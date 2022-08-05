3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Today

Metal Binder Jetting
4 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing

Today we have a new episode for you of 3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels. We’re going to once again be looking at the day´s most impactful 3D printing news and ranking it in a efficient and helpful news roundup. Today we’re going to be talking about 3D printers aboard navy ships, WAAM for UAVs, consolidation in the service market and 3D printing circuits. The latest episode is below, below that you can see all the ones to date.

 

US Navy Selects Cold Spray Metal 3D Printing for 2022 REPTEX

Prototek Expands Midwestern 3D Printing with Purchase of Prototype Solutions Group

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingBusiness

Sygnis Buys Polish 3D Printer OEM ZMorph

Sygnis SA, a Polish advanced technologies company, announced the acquisition of a majority stake in ZMorph SA, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) based in Poland. ZMorph is one of the...

August 2, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Nano Dimension Buys a Chunk of 3D Printing Stalwart Stratasys

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) has been on an acquisition spree over the past year, picking up smaller businesses that can strengthen its portfolio. Its most recent buy, however, isn’t so small....

July 18, 2022
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusinessDental 3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing

Prodways Adds onto Hearing Division with Latest 3D Printing Acquisition

Prodways, the French additive manufacturing (AM) original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and service bureau, announced that it has acquired Auditech Innovations. The latter company, also based in France, specializes in producing...

July 7, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Services3DPrint.com ProBusiness

7 Major Threats to 3D Printing Service Bureaus

It is not easy being a 3D printing service bureau. A lot of skill, labor power, capex, and continued excellence are needed to perform in the service market. Meanwhile, competitive...

June 29, 2022

3D Printing Guides