3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Today

Today we have a new episode for you of 3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels. We’re going to once again be looking at the day´s most impactful 3D printing news and ranking it in a efficient and helpful news roundup. Today we’re going to be talking about 3D printers aboard navy ships, WAAM for UAVs, consolidation in the service market and 3D printing circuits. The latest episode is below, below that you can see all the ones to date.

