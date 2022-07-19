Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

UK’s Largest Rocket Engine Factory Opens with World’s Largest Hybrid Metal 3D Printer

7 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingHybrid 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing
Desktop Metal

Share this Article

Skyrora Ltd’s new manufacturing headquarters has just opened, officially making the Scottish company the operator of the UK’s largest jet engine factory. Skyrora is already the owner of the largest hybrid metal 3D printer in Europe.

Based in Edinburgh, Skyrora’s new production facility, called the Skyrora Vehicle Assembly Building, is located in North Lanarkshire (suburban Glasgow). The building itself contains a total of 55,000 square feet of factory floor and office space, with an adjoining 67,000 square foot yard, used for launch rehearsals. According to Skyrora, this makes the facility capable of producing as many as 16 of its XL launch vehicles annually. The XL is Skyrora’s latest prototype, one version of which has already been tested successfully.

In a press release, Skyrora’s CEO and founder, Volodymyr Levykin, commented, “This isn’t just about offering different locations for launch, but everything that precedes that moment. Being able to offer end-to-end domestic capabilities from development, manufacturing, testing, and launch provides the UK with a crucial advantage as it looks to unlock its capabilities and deliver on its potential on the global stage.” Ian Arnett, the UK Space Agency’s deputy chief executive, said, “As we approach the UK’s first commercial space launch this summer, Skyrora’s new manufacturing and production facility in Cumbernauld will further enhance the UK’s reputation as Europe’s most attractive destination for launch activities.”

Arnett also pointed out that one-fifth of the UK’s space workers are in Scotland, which is notable considering the country contains only one-twelfth of the UK’s total population. Skyrora is expected to conduct the first launch in the history of the new SaxaVord Spaceport some time later this year. The spaceport is located in Unst, the most northerly part of the Shetland Islands, themselves the most northerly part of the UK. The territory’s strategic location likely does much to explain the UK’s apparent emergence as a new hub for commercial space.

The Skyprint 2, the aforementioned “largest hybrid metal 3D printer in Europe”, is a DED machine capable of producing parts via both additive and subtractive processes. This allows operators to use the Skyprint 2 to repair parts that weren’t originally printed. The machine is responsible for producing components for the XL’s 70kN engine, which is the most powerful commercially-produced liquid engine on the UK market.

Although much attention is rightfully paid to the use of AM in the American and Chinese space sectors, it is also striking the extent to which the latest phase in the European Space Agency’s evolution has been dependent on AM. The progress being made in the UK, in particular, suggests the trajectory and makeup of new global supply chains to be formed over the next decade. In an interesting mashup of the past and the future, critical emerging technologies (CETs) could once again make the northern transatlantic the central node in international trade.

Images courtesy of Skyrora

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Can 3D Printing Make You Antifragile? 3D Print Your Way to Antifragility

Eli Lilly to Explore New 3D Printed Pharmaceuticals with Triastek

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessEducationMetal 3D PrintingRoboticsScience & TechnologySocial Issues

3D Printing News Briefs, July 16, 2022: Partnerships, Microrobots, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re talking about business first, and then taking a turn into research, before ending on a heartwarming tale of inclusive 3D printing. First, PAMA...

July 16, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D Printing

Uniformity Labs & Tekna Producing Advanced Titanium Powder for 3D Printing

Engineered materials producer Uniformity Labs, which develops high-density metal powder feedstocks for advanced manufacturing applications, has signed an agreement with Canadian advanced materials provider Tekna (OSE: TEKNA). As part of...

July 5, 2022
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D Printing

GKN and Conflux Join Forces on 3D Printed Heat Exchangers

Conflux Technology and GKN Additive have announced that they will collaborate on the development and production of 3D printed heat exchangers. One of the most indispensable industrial components for a...

May 27, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingAutomotive 3D PrintingBusiness

Auto Glass Giant Saint-Gobain Cuts Costs & Lead Time with BCN3D 3D Printers

Automotive glass is one of those extremely mundane-sounding sectors that’s nonetheless indispensable to the stability of global supply chains. Those sectors, of course, seem to be the ones which have...

May 25, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Nano Dimension
ExOne
Flashforge
HP
GE Additive
3d systems
EOS
Desktop Metal
Metal in Motion
FacFox
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides