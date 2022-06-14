Circular Economies in Space: Airbus Plans to Send Metal 3D Printer to ISS in 2023

Global aerospace and defense giant Airbus has announced that next year, it will launch into space what the company says will be the first metal 3D printer in use aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Airbus developed the plainly-named Metal3D machine on behalf of the European Space Agency (ESA), and envisions it as a first step in a long-term process towards creating entire circular economies in orbit.
As Lecossais points out, it’s of course not yet clear exactly how different a manufacturing process in space will be from that same manufacturing process at ground level, until it actually happens. On the other hand, the company Made in Space had, by 2014, already sent a polymer 3D printer to the ISS, and it sent a ceramic 3D printer there in 2020. It isn’t unrealistic to think, then, that the initial step of 3D printing the first metal objects in space will be successful.
All the other potentialities that Airbus envisions, in the press release the company issued announcing this project, are far more up in the air. This is at least true in terms of some of the dates Airbus throws out: that “3D printers could also be used on the moon” as early as 2029, for instance. Or, that by the middle of this decade, entire satellites could be manufactured in space, possibly from recycled space junk. And that a Space Assembly Line is an inevitable, fairly near-term future reality, where robotic arms will work together to build new robotic arms.
Sure, why not! But, also, Airbus says that all of this will be the sustainable way of doing things, and I’m not sure about that. The logic is that by building things in space—since you can recycle the space junk, you see—far less energy will be used than would’ve been the case if you’d launched the equivalent number of new things into space.
Based on how things have played out so far terrestrially, though, are we really going to recycle the space junk? Maybe astronauts will turn out to be far more conscientious and competent recyclers than the average earthling. At the very least, I feel like I need to see a successful metal AM circular economy emerge on the planetary level before I can get behind the idea of one happening in space.
Nevertheless, it does seem like humanity is committed to creating more and more space junk, so at least Airbus is thinking ahead. Perhaps, if it can be figured out how to be made profitable, recycling space junk into new satellites will be commonplace in 20 years. Even so, at this point I can’t see how this isn’t more likely to be part of a first step on a path towards significantly increasing the amount of garbage in space, rather than a move in the direction of a sustainable space sector.
Images courtesy of Airbus
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
Desktop Metal to Lay Off 12% of Workforce & Consolidate Operations
Massachusetts-based additive manufacturing (AM) startup, Desktop Metal, announced on Monday, June 13, that the company will lay off 12% of its employees. This comes alongside a general consolidation of its...
JEOL’s Electron Beam Metal 3D Printer Enters U.S. Market
The dam that once separated the additive manufacturing (AM) industry from mainstream manufacturing has finally broken. As the waters merge, numerous companies that previously existed outside of 3D printing are...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 12, 2022
We have another busy week of webinars and events, starting with an international conference on powder metallurgy. In addition, Stratasys is continuing its Experience Tour, TriMech will discussing managing data...
GE’s Metal Binder Jet 3D Printing Is on the Market with Kennametal
Kennametal recently announced it has joined GE Additive’s Beta Partner Program, focusing on advancing its binder jetting capabilities in cemented tungsten carbide—and expanding the range of possibilities for use of...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.