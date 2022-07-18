Bosch and BASF Create World’s First 3D Printed Ceramic Microreactor

Bosch recently partnered with The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and BASF to create the world’s first technical ceramic 3D printed microreactor. This first-of-its-kind microreactor plans to aid German chemical giant BASF in understanding its chemical reactions with more precision than before, potentially offering insights into chemistry that have yet to be gained.
Technical ceramics, also known as advanced or engineered ceramics, have been around since 1902 and are widely used throughout society. Their properties can easily be tuned to a specific application by changing the chemical composition or manufacturing process. These properties include the ability to withstand high temperatures, exhibit high hardness, and display excellent insulation. This makes them very attractive materials to use, and it’s no wonder why many companies are exploiting these benefits.
For this reason, an ideal application for these materials can be found in microreactors. Traditionally, it has been difficult to machine the small and intricate internal structures a microreactor truly needs. As a result, these devices offer limited control over temperature and the material flow within. Additive manufacturing (AM), therefore, presents a novel solution. By 3D printing a microreactor with complex internal structures, it would be possible to obtain better insights into chemical reactions more quickly.
Limited by off-the-shelf ceramic microreactors, BASF sought the aid of Bosch’s Advance Ceramics Division and KIT. 3D printing allowed them to build the complex internal structures needed and do it at a size (0.5 mm minimum channel width) that would allow BASF researchers to accurately monitor and control the chemical reactions within. After many trials, the team successfully created a process to manufacture the world’s first 3D-printed technical ceramic microreactor.
The first device is now being used by BASF to study its chemical reactions under ideal conditions. So far, the device is working better than BASF expected, and the company already has plans to order 10-20 more from Bosch. If this new microreactor continues to show promise, it could glean valuable new insights that wouldn’t be possible with the current technology.
We would love to see how this partnership proceeds in the future and just how small channels can be made. If channel size is the limiting factor, then the group could find a way to shrink channel size further while keeping the costs of new microcreactors reasonable. Every lab needs better equipment, and BASF isn’t the only company interested in understanding chemical reactions better. Bosch may have just opened up a whole new market niche for ceramic 3D printing.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
EOS Strengthens Metal 3D Printing Portfolio with Four New Powders
Industrial 3D printing company EOS recently began a partnership with Sauber Technologies for its polymer 3D printing, but is definitely working to continue improving its metal 3D printing capabilities as...
3D Printed Wheat Bran Combines with UV Printing to Create Colorful Designs
Polish startup GREENFILL3D continues to expand the applications for its wheat bran 3D printing feedstock. To make its GF3D Branfill3d material, the company combines PLA with waste from pasta manufacturing....
New Research Optimizes Weed Pulling with 3D Printing
Backyard gardeners view weeds as a nuisance to be pulled. They may be viewed even more negatively by the agricultural industry. Uncontrolled weeds on a piece of farmland can damage...
3D Printing News Briefs, July 9, 2022: Business, Metal Powder Condensate Waste, & More
Starting with business news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as E3D has acquired ZODIAC, a nozzle and aftermarket FDM solutions firm, and EVO 3D is partnering with CEAD. Moving...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.