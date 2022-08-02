3DPOD Episode 113: Industrial 3D Print Services with MakerVerse CEO Markus Seibold

MakerVerse is a Europe-based 3D printing service platform with global ambitions. The company aims to be the place where your orders for all 3D printing technologies come together and get fulfilled by vetted partners. Focused more on manufacturers than individuals, MakerVerse aims to be different than existing 3D printing services. The company is also different because it was founded by Siemens Energy, Zeiss, and other investors. In this episode, we hear from Marcus about the company’s vision, goals, and ambitions. There is currently consolidation in 3D printing services, with American startups, SPACs, and traditional players fighting for relevance, as well as scale. What will be the role of MakerVerse’s in this? We’ve yet to see, but, in this podcast, Markus makes a compelling case for his firm.

