3DPOD Episode 113: Industrial 3D Print Services with MakerVerse CEO Markus Seibold

MakerVerse is a Europe-based 3D printing service platform with global ambitions. The company aims to be the place where your orders for all 3D printing technologies come together and get fulfilled by vetted partners. Focused more on manufacturers than individuals, MakerVerse aims to be different than existing 3D printing services. The company is also different because it was founded by Siemens Energy, Zeiss, and other investors. In this episode, we hear from Marcus about the company’s vision, goals, and ambitions. There is currently consolidation in 3D printing services, with American startups, SPACs, and traditional players fighting for relevance, as well as scale. What will be the role of MakerVerse’s in this? We’ve yet to see, but, in this podcast, Markus makes a compelling case for his firm.

3D Printing News Briefs, July 9, 2022: Business, Metal Powder Condensate Waste, & More

Starting with business news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as E3D has acquired ZODIAC, a nozzle and aftermarket FDM solutions firm, and EVO 3D is partnering with CEAD. Moving...

July 9, 2022
3D Design3D Printed Art3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsConstruction 3D PrintingSustainability

Saint-Gobain & More Display 3D Printed Construction at Dutch Sustainability Expo

It’s a green city of the future at the Floriade Expo 2022. This large-scale world horticulture exhibition, which takes place once every ten years in the Netherlands, sets the stage...

April 25, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 13, 2022

We’ve got a busy week of webinars and virtual events ahead, covering topics from polymer 3D printing, improving patient screening with 3D CT scans, DfAM, LinkedIn branding, manufacturing workflow management,...

March 13, 2022
3D PrintingMaritime 3D Printing

3DPOD Episode 85: Large Format 3D Printing with Poly Products’ Michiel de Bruijcker

Having previously worked for Bond3D and Admatec, Michiel de Bruijcker is now doing something very new and exciting in 3D printing. With Poly Products, he’s printing large-scale structures and parts. Using...

November 29, 2021

3D Printing Guides