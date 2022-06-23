Creality

2022 Forward AM Innovation Award Aims to Highlight Innovative 3D Printing Startups

Inkbit

This year is the second edition of the Forward AM Innovation Award, the global contest for startups using Additive Manufacturing. The call for applications is open until July 17th, so it’s time to apply now!

Key industry leaders interested in supporting startups and innovations team up to join forces and help accelerate 3D printing startups that create high-potential products thanks to Additive Manufacturing.

More than 100,000€ in prizes are available this year. Four finalists will be chosen during the Semi-Finals, each winning 10,000€ and a chance to pitch live at the Finals on September 30th, 2022.

Three Awards are available for the winning startups: the Grand Prize of 50,000€, the Sustainability Award of 15,000€ and the Public’s Choice Award of 15,000€. All prizes will be redeemed with at IAM3DHUB.

Under the brand Forward AM, BASF 3D Printing Solutions aims at industrializing AM by offering materials and solutions. As a host to the contest, the company is very keen to support the 3D printing startup ecosystem and help it accelerate.

This year, along with Forward AM, four Gold Sponsors will select the winning startups: HP, Photocentric, Sculpteo and Stratasys.

AMT and atum3D are joining as Silver Sponsors. Both Gold and Silver sponsors are playing a key role at supporting the 3D printing startup ecosystem thanks to their participation.

A great team of ecosystem partners will be providing exposure as well: AM Ventures, Asimov Ventures, MGA, MatterHackers, Women in 3D Printing, along with key 3D printing media partners: 3Dnatives, 3DPrint.com, 3Druck.com and All3DP.

For this Forward AM Innovation Award 2022 edition, we are more focused than ever on our 5 key criteria: efficient use of Additive Manufacturing, a sustainable approach, potential for scalability, a good team, and IP strategy.

What is the format this year?

This year, the application phase is open until July 17th. All the startups creating products with 3D printing to apply are invited to apply.

The Selection Jury will then meet to score and pick the top 16 applications. In September, these startups will pitch in front of the jury during the Semi-Finals.

And the big Finals will happen on September 30th at the IAM3D Hub in Barcelona and live online for a unique hybrid event not to miss.

Additive Manufacturing will continue to shape the future of many sectors. By combining high-performance materials with exciting and innovative applications, we are aiming at industrializing AM and highlighting the work of trailblazing entrepreneurs who are leveraging 3D printing to create the products of tomorrow.

If you are a startup using 3D printing, make sure to apply by July 17th at: https://move.forward-am.com/award-2022

