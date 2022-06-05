3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 5, 2022

Last week was a bit of a reprieve, and we’re back in business now with a full schedule of 3D printing webinars and events! Topics include automation, polymer 3D printing for end-use applications, how to reduce the costs of SLS printing, liquid metal jetting, some big trade fairs around the world, and much more. Read on for all the details!

June 6 – 8: 3DEXEPERIENCE FORUM

First up, Dassault Systèmes North America is holding its 3DEXPERIENCE FORUM 2022 this week at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. The annual thought leadership event welcomes thought leaders and senior executives from many industries who are looking to transform their business with digital technology and a platform approach. The complimentary event begins on Monday, June 6th, with an evening welcome reception, and continues on the 7th with a plenary session in the morning and separate breakout tracks on Sustainability, Global Supply Chain Network, and the Virtual Twin. After a keynote presentation in the afternoon, a networking reception will be held that night, and the event will conclude with adjunct meetings on the 8th.

“Hear real-world stories and insights around key technology trends including sustainable innovation, manufacturing and supply chain operations, modeling and simulation, digital health, model-based engineering and more.”

You can register for the forum here.

June 6 – 9: Automate Trade Show

From June 6-9, at the Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit, the Automate trade show will be held in-person. The largest automation showcase in North America, this free event will feature fascinating keynote speakers and panelists, a startup competition, multiple tracks covering topics from AI & Smart Automation and Autonomous & Mobile Robots to Automation Applications & Innovations, a networking party, and plenty of AM industry exhibitors to visit and talk to, including HP, Creaform, GoProto Inc., and more.

“It’s the best place to discover powerful solutions—from innovations in AI and robotics to tried-and-true workhorse technologies—that will solve your unique challenges and propel you forward.”

You can register for the Automate trade show here.

June 6, 8, & 9: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

Stratasys continues its Experience Tour this week out west. On Monday, June 6th, AdvancedTek will host the Mobile Showroom at NDSU in Fargo, North Dakota. The show goes east to Minnesota on the 8th, with AdvancedTek hosting again at Anoka Technical College in Anoka. Finally, CATI will host on the 9th at the Topgolf in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

June 7 – 8: AM for Defense, Aerospace and Space

The Institute for Defense and Government Advancement (IDGA) is holding its first Additive Manufacturing for Defense, Aerospace and Space Summit in Orlando this week, June 7-8, carrying the event over from its sister organization’s successful European conference in Hamburg this winter. There will be keynote sessions from senior defense leaders, panel discussions by AM supply chain experts, and several discussion groups so attendees can talk about what they’ve learned about the increasing use of 3D printing across the aerospace, space and defense industrial base. Topics will include key challenges, integrating new processes and materials, solutions for scaling up manufacturing, and more.

“This senior and expert-led Summit will highlight the ongoing efforts to empower knowledge sharing and collaboration with those across the US military, government agencies such as NASA, prime contractors and leading space companies, tier 1 and tier 2 manufacturers, AM industry vendors and cybersecurity professionals. Ultimately, we plan to help build and clarify effective roadmaps for incorporating additive manufacturing and 3D printing processes into the supply chain, and to explore challenges and best practices for integration, certification and standardization.”

You can register for the summit here.

June 7 – 8: SIMULIA Great Lakes Regional Users Meeting

Dassault Systèmes is holding its first in-person SIMULIA Great Lakes Regional Users Meeting (RUM) in over two years in Plymouth, Michigan on June 8. First, on Tuesday the 7th, three free training classes about Abaqus will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Then, on Wednesday, attendees can reconnect, hear presentations from 30 customers, Dassault executives, and partners, learn about the latest in simulation technologies and best practices from top SIMULIA experts and customers, like Ford, Hyundai, and Mercury Marine, and more.

“This longstanding tradition is your opportunity to join SIMULIA experts to share experiences, receive feedback from your peers and be inspired by expert users and the SIMULIA team. Attendance for this year’s RUM will be limited because of the pandemic.”

You can register for the SIMULIA Great Lakes RUM here, but don’t delay, because registration closes at noon on Monday the 6th, and walk-ins will not be accommodated due to limited space.

June 7 – 9: Smart Manufacturing Experience

The Smart Manufacturing Experience by SME, AMT, CESMII, and AMI is back in-person, from June 7-9 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. Keynotes will be presented from speakers at Arconic, NASA, and Raytheon Technologies, and there will be plenty of interesting panel discussions, such as Smart Manufacturing Interoperability and Attracting and Training the Next Generation Manufacturing Workforce. The Smart Manufacturing Experience also includes Knowledge Bars, networking opportunities, Smart Zone Theater presentations, a Technology Hub, workshops, an exhibit hall, and more.

“At Smart Manufacturing Experience, you’ll be able to explore new products, chat with experts about the technologies needed and how best to implement them, and hear from other manufacturers about how they have increased productivity, decreased costs and developed new products using these transformative technologies. This is a great opportunity for any size organization to explore the latest technologies and make valuable connections.”

You can register for the event here.

June 7: Polymer 3D Printing for End-Use Parts

At 5:30 am EST on Tuesday, June 7th, Indian 3D printer manufacturer Divide By Zero Technologies is holding a webinar on polymer 3D printing for end-use applications. It will include a live demonstration of the Aion500MK2 3D printer, and attendees will learn about possible high-strength materials, such as carbon fiber, polycarbonate, and Nylon, that can be 3D printed to replace polymer parts for end-use and tooling applications, as well as functional prototypes.

“Join us for our live session to witness, Aion500MK2 with Advanced Auto Switch over mechanism, liquid-cooled head that will help develop new products 5X faster and save 80% of time and cost on tooling & end-use applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 7: Reducing SLS Costs with Sinterit

To learn about reducing the costs of SLS 3D printing, tune in to the Sinterit webinar at 10 am EST on the 7th. Hosted by Sinterit CMO Jarek Pieniazek and Application Engineer Jakub Malec, with guest speaker Marius Haefele, Product Manager Services at BASF Forward AM, attendees will learn about the advantages of SLS 3D printing, such as Sinterit’s flexible Lisa X and cost-saving NILS 480, and how to reduce the costs of 3D printing, including optimizing fusion space. There will also be a live Q&A session at the end.

“In 3D printing, the cost per part matters. Whether you are a service provider or you use the SLS 3D printer internally, the costs are important for your business and projects. “This is why we want to give you some ideas on how you can optimize SLS 3D printing costs.“

You can register for the webinar here.

June 7: AM Coalition on Military Applications

The Additive Manufacturing Coalition will hold a webinar at 3 pm EST on the 7th about the “Military Applications of AM: Innovations Changing the Battlefield.” Sponsored by Craitor, which is working to revolutionize the DoD supply chain by making a rugged, expeditionary, high-temperature 3D printer, the speakers during the Zoom forum will be Dr. Chase Cox, the Vice President of MELD Manufacturing, and Craitor’s COO Daniel Valdes. There will be also a speaker from DMG Mori.

“The AM Coalition will be highlighting two cutting edge AM projects ongoing with the U.S. Military – 1) Meld will demonstrate their very large format printer they are creating for TACOM and 2) Craitor will be discussing their rugged portable printer being adapted for use in the field.”

You can RSVP for the webinar here.

June 8 – 9: TCT 3Sixty

The UK’s definitive, most influential 3D printing event, TCT 3Sixty, is taking place this week at the NEC in Birmingham, June 8-9. Meant for design, engineering, and manufacturing professionals who are looking to evaluate, adopt, or optimize 3D printing for their business, the free event focuses on real-world applications and targeted intelligence and promises more than 60 speakers and 150 exhibitors, including 3D Systems, Markforged, EOS, INTAMSYS, Materialise, and more. The TCT Awards will be held the first night of the event, and there will also be a Knowledge Bar, live product demonstrations, the Connect Lounge, presentations, TCT Inspired Minds powered by CREATE Education, and much more.

“The event goes beyond simply raising awareness and adoption of additive manufacturing and 3D printing. We have designed an event that ensures attendees develop a 360-degree understanding of the potential of these amazing technologies to help increase utilisation at all stages of the design, engineering and manufacturing process.”

You can register for TCT 3Sixty here.

June 8 – 9: Med-Tech Innovation Expo

Also from June 8-9 at the NEC in Birmingham, Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the UK and Ireland’s top event for medical device design and manufacturing technology, is taking place in Hall 10. Designers, engineers, manufacturers, and innovators from the medical and healthcare sectors are invited to discuss new ideas and learn about emerging technologies and innovative products and services. More than 100 exhibitors will be showcasing at the event, with over 40 international exhibitors from places like Thailand, China, Monaco, South Korea, Sweden, the US, Pakistan, Italy, and more. The event will feature a Start-Up Zone, the Health-Tech Stage, product demonstrations and launches, interesting speakers, the Medilink UK Healthcare Business Awards, and more.

“We’re thrilled there is a growing international flavour to the event, with speakers and exhibitors attending from around the globe. It underlines the growing importance of Med-Tech Innovation Expo on the world stage, and we look forward to another successful edition in Birmingham,” Duncan Wood, the CEO of the event organizer Rapid New Group, said in a press release. “There is so much to see and learn from at the show this year. With the breadth of innovation and insights on offer, we know that everyone will leave the show armed with new concepts, ideas and solutions to help them design and manufacture ever more innovative patient solutions.”

You can register for the expo here.

June 8 & 9: Massivit 3D Open House in Las Vegas

Massivit 3D is holding an open house event in Las Vegas this week to showcase its large-scale 3D printing. The open house, from 10 am to 3 pm on June 8th and 9th, will be held at FORTÉ SPECIALTY CONTRACTORS, one of the company’s customers, and attendees will learn why FORTÉ decided to integrate Massivit 3D’s large-scale 3D printing into its production flow. In addition to this customer story, the Massivit 3D team will present the Massivit 10000 Additive Tooling System, discuss its production workflow, and have live demonstrations of the Massivit 1800, with its massive build volume and Gel Dispensing technology that can directly print large molds, prototypes, and end-use parts.

“Join us for this face-to-face event to see how large, complex parts can be printed within a matter of hours, instead of days! You’ll see:

An astounding build volume: 57” x 44” x 70”

A range of 3D printed parts, prototypes, and molds

How to directly print molds for composite materials

You can register for one of the open houses here.

June 8: Desktop Metal & the Shop System

At 2 pm EST on the 8th, Desktop Metal is holding a webinar on “Metal 3D Printing for Service Bureaus and Machine Shops,” and how its Shop System makes it possible to produce tens of thousands of customer parts, so your business can keep up with growing customer demands for metal 3D printed end-use parts in a fast, cost-effective way. Desktop Metal’s featured presenter, Technical Marketing Engineer Soniya Patel, will explain how 3D printing can enable cost-effective production of metal parts and reduce the need for tooling, discuss applications and customer case studies, and more.

“Mass production metal 3D printing solutions offer service bureaus and machine shops an opportunity to service a broader set of customers with an expanded array of applications, ranging from one-offs to batch (or even mass) production of metal parts. Benefits such as assembly consolidation and geometric freedom allows service bureaus to extend the benefits of metal 3D printing to their customers.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 8: Liquid Metal Jetting with America Makes

Also on the 8th at 2 pm EST, America Makes is holding a TRX webinar on “Emerging Technologies | Liquid Metal Jetting.” Tim Schniepp, the Director of Application Engineering and Business Development for Xerox, will discuss how the company’s ElemX system, and its liquid metal jetting (LMJ) technology works. He’ll be joined by several Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) researchers currently using the ElemX, who will discuss how they’re pushing the limits of its “droplet-on-demand” process, and attendees will also learn about the current applications for 3D printed aluminum alloys, how ElemX LMJ works, development plans for future capabilities, and more.

“Compatible with wire feedstock, the ElemX is a much safer and simpler option when it comes to metal 3D printing—no hazardous metal powders and no special facility requirements. LMJ is a revolutionary new technology that it is extremely well-suited to distributed manufacturing models, forward deployment, or the manufacturing floor.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 8: Dental 3D Printing Basics

Dr. Sully Sullivan, DDS, a fourth-generation dentist from Nashville, will discuss the basics of 3D printing in the dental office with SprintRay in its webinar at 6 pm EST on Wednesday the 8th. Dr. Sullivan will demonstrate SprintRay’s 3D printing workflows for in-office production of dental appliances and how they can be implemented to save money and time, and improve patient care. Attendees who attend the full webinar will get an overview of the SprintRay scan-to-print workflow, review current options for design and materials, and receive CE Credit as well.

“3D printing is transforming the dental practice, creating efficient workflows and drastically improving patient care. The SprintRay 3D printing ecosystem creates a frictionless workflow from scan to print, allowing dental professionals to deliver quality dental appliances at a fraction of the cost.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 9 – 11: MECSPE 2022

The 20th edition of MECSPE, the international reference fair for the manufacturing industry, will be held at BolognaFiere in Italy from June 9-11. Attendees of the B2B exhibition can discover new market trends, preview the latest manufacturing innovations, create new contracts and consolidate existing ones, and visit exhibitors from 13 different sectors, including Automation and Robotics, Logistics, Machines and Tools, Quality & Control, and Additive Manufacturing. Some of the companies from the AM industry that will be exhibiting at MECSPE this year include Materialise, Photocentric, and Markforged, and the exhibition will also feature a Digital Factory, Competence Centers, the 4th edition of the Solution Award, and more.

“Visiting MECSPE means getting in touch with leaders of the sector that here present their news and products: more than 1960 companies have already taken part as exhibitors in the trade fair of the last edition.”

You can register for your free ticket to MECSPE 2022 here.

June 9: Stratasys & PepsiCo Partnership

PepsiCo worked with Stratasys to remove bottlenecks from its bottle packaging design workflow with the use of 3D printing. You can learn more about this in a Stratasys webinar at 12 pm EST on the 9th about “Reinventing the Packaging Design Workflow with 3D Printing.” PepsiCo speakers Christopher Gregory and Max Rodriguez will discuss how the company’s Structural Packaging Design and R&D teams used Stratasys 3D printing to reinvent their workflow for packaging design.

“Historically, designers and engineers spend a significant amount of time translating sketches into prototypes to land the best design for consumers, while ensuring the new designs also conform rigorous technical constraints. Learn how PepsiCo leverages a new workflow from early concept, to a realistic CMF model in-house, to a blow molded prototype that can be tested on the production line in a short period of time.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 9: HP on AM Innovation in the EV Ecosystem

At 1 pm EST on Thursday, June 9th, HP will hold a webinar about “Innovation in the Electric Vehicle Ecosystem with Polymer Additive Manufacturing.” Scott Dunham, the Executive Vice President of Research for SmarTech Analysis, will moderate a discussion between HP Solutions Architect Aaron DeLong and 3D Application Engineer Wes Kramer, who will discuss how 3D printing can speed up product cycles in electric vehicles, post-processing options for improving surface quality and part functionality, and more.

“Major automakers are focusing on electric vehicle (EV) production as they incorporate selling only zero-emission vehicles in their future plans. In parallel, EVs have grown in popularity with recent research predicting explosive global growth in EV demand. This panel brings together deep automotive industry and polymer additive manufacturing expertise.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 10 – 12: Innovative Housing Showcase

Finally, from June 10-12, the Innovative Housing Showcase, funded by the National Association of Home Builders and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, will take place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. This free event will be attended by government officials, policymakers, members of the media, and housing industry representatives, and is also open to the public. The three-day event will feature new building technologies and solutions that are making housing more affordable and resilient, and to represent additive construction, Black Buffalo 3D will be showcasing its own innovative 3D construction printing solutions.

“The Showcase will include exhibitor demonstrations, entrepreneurs and leaders in the housing industry. There will be more than a dozen exhibits, including full-sized prototype homes, displaying innovative building technologies that address affordability, resilience, and the future of housing.”

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

