3D Printing News Briefs, May 28, 2022: Metal 3D Printer, Machine Learning, & More

We’re starting today’s 3D Printing News Briefs with a new system announcement, as Farsoon just introduced its FS200M×2 platform to the AMEA and North America AM market. Moving on, Senvol and Northrop Grumman presented together at RAPID about using machine learning to improve process parameter optimization. Finally, United Performance Metals announced a new Additive Manufacturing Solutions Center, and a new Innovation Centre for advanced materials & digitalization was established by TWI and Manchester Metropolitan University.

Farsoon Introduces New FS200M×2 Metal 3D Printer

Farsoon Technologies has introduced the latest addition to its medium-size metal LPBF line—the FS200M×2 platform, with a powerful dual 500-watt laser configuration and 425 x 230 x 300 mm build volume. The company says the versatile, compact printer offers maximized productivity and turn-over rates, and is well-suited for medium to high volume metal series production and prototyping. The FS200Mx2 is an open system, like all of Farsoon’s printers, and features advanced calibration algorithms, an efficient top-feed powder system, a high build volume rate, and an integrated, two-stage filter module that offers a back-flush function for filter life and repeatable part quality. Additionally, its unique re-coater blade design and advanced gas flow layout help ensure uniform part properties, and in-chamber cameras monitor and record layer-to-layer data; if a build error or short feed is detected, the software will automatically pause the build or recoat.

“Farsoon’s FS200M is a high-value proposition metal system in pursuit of productivity, cost-efficiency and ease of use for a wide range of industrial applications,” said Don Xu, Director of Farsoon Global Business Group and Managing Director of Farsoon Americas Corp. “The rectangular build chamber is well suited for fabrication of large parts which favor one axis, such as applications in aerospace, automotive and tooling.”

Senvol, Northrop Grumman Talk Machine Learning for Process Parameters

At last week’s RAPID + TCT in Detroit, Senvol President Zach Simkin and Tayelor McKay, Principal Additive Manufacturing Engineer at Northrop Grumman, spoke together in a featured presentation about “Improved Process Parameter Optimization Using Machine Learning.” The briefing was focused on the technical results of a recently completed America Makes program about process parameter development through machine learning, and a side-by-side comparison showed how a machine learning-enabled approach was more accurate than a traditional one. There were 219,856 different possible parameter combinations to choose from in the program, and the partners used Senvol’s AM machine learning software, Senvol ML, for optimal selection of the parameters that could deliver several performance requirements. The end of the project was a validation build, which demonstrated the successful ML-enabled approach for choosing the best process parameter sets.

“In sum, this presentation explained how the machine learning approach is different from traditional approaches, detailed the technical results of this program, and walked the audience through the steps that a user can take to rapidly find optimal parameters while minimizing data generation time and costs,” Senvol wrote.

United Performance Metals Unveiled New AM Solutions Center

Cincinnati, Ohio-based United Performance Metals (UPM), which offers premier specialty metals solutions from its facilities around the world, recently announced the unveiling of its new additive manufacturing solutions center in Hamilton, Ohio. UPM is an O’Neal Industries affiliate company, and offers a wide range of high-performance metals and alloys, in addition to custom supply chain solutions, quality approvals, and FIRSTCUT+® Processing Services for the AM market. At its new Hamilton facility, UPM will provide new stainless steel, nickel, and titanium build plates that are customized to any machine or size.

“We are thrilled to launch our new innovative additive facility as it builds on our history of providing specialty solutions and services to the most innovative companies in the world. We have been working hard over the last two years to build this facility and the feedback from customers has been incredible. We are humbled and honored with the customer response and are adding resources and capabilities to meet their evolving needs,” said JJ Johnson, General Manager of UPM’s new additive manufacturing solutions facility.

TWI & Manchester Metropolitan University Establish Innovation Centre

Finally, Manchester Metropolitan University and engineering research and technology organization TWI have launched a joint initiative with a focus on the circular economy, digitalization, advanced coatings and materials, and additive manufacturing. As part of this initiative, the two have established a new Advanced Materials and Digitalisation Innovation Centre (AMDIC). As part of this collaboration, a multidisciplinary group of experts will work together on R&D projects that combine disruptive technologies, like AM, with commercial and market potential. The new Centre will complement, and draw on, research currently taking place at the university, and some of the specific technological and industrial areas and challenges that will be addressed at the Centre include designing and engineering novel concepts and materials to make hydrogen technologies cost-competitive, creating innovations in digital manufacturing, product design, and new AM materials development with a circular economy approach, and more.

“Sustainability is core to our University. We are already working with businesses to shape the capabilities and technologies needed to deliver a net zero economy as well as helping those businesses reach their sustainability goals,” said Prof. Andy Gibson, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Science and Engineering, Manchester Metropolitan University. “The Advanced Materials and Digitalisation Innovation Centre will enable our impactful research to identify innovative ways to protect the environment and contribute to both economic growth and sustainable industries.”

