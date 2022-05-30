3DPOD Episode 107: Lauralyn McDaniel, Metrix Connect, Standards and Community

Lauralyn McDaniel, of ASME´s Metrix Connect, is incredibly experienced in medical device manufacturing, standards, and additive manufacturing. From the podcast episode, you can hear her brilliant mind operate as she parlays complex concepts into easily digestible material. She’s a real wealth of information and we really feel like we can do another four podcasts with her about standards development, aerospace, implementing standards in your organization and more.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.