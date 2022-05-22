3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 22, 2022

A new week means a fresh docket of 3D-printing webinars and events! In Orono, Maine, on Monday, May 23, and Tuesday, May 24, the America Makes: Manufacturing Renew3d conference will be held at the University of Maine; the conference can be attended virtually, as well. If you’re in the Denver area on Wednesday, May 25, there’s an open house for 3D Systems, while in Bergamo, Italy (also on the 25th) and Boston, Massachusetts (on Thursday, the 26th), Velo3D is making the latest stops on its Seeing is Believing tour.

Additionally, 3DPrint.com’s editor-in-chief, Michael Molitch-Hou, will be participating in a webinar with Alexander Daniels Global (ADG), on Wednesday, May 25th, Materialise will hold a webinar on the latest version of its Magics software, and GE Additive has a pre-recorded webinar on its site on what the development of the LEAP fuel nozzle suggests about the future of AM. Other webinars include one from ASME on advances in digital light processing (DLP); medical 3D printing webinars from Stratasys and 3DHEALS; and, finally, webinars from TriMech and Markforged for anyone running, working at, or hoping to establish an AM-centered business.

America Makes: Manufacturing Renew3d (May 23-24, all day)

Held at the Wells Conference Center on the University of Maine campus, this event will focus on large-scale AM being done with bio-based materials, with a special emphasis on sustainability. The two-day schedule includes panel discussions from industry experts, presentations by AM professionals, as well as two facilitated round table sessions, in which participants can share their input on the topics at hand.

3D Systems Open House (May 25, 4-7 PM)

https://www.3dsystems.com/events/am-open-house-denver

Industry pioneer 3D Systems is holding an open house at 10 Barrel Brewing Company in Denver. Come meet with representatives from the company, check out sample parts, and ask any questions you might have — or just enjoy the food and drinks! Anyone interested in attending must RSVP, as space is limited.

Velo3D’s Seeing is Believing Tour (May 25-26)

Velo3D is continuing its 2022, international roadshow, which started last year. This year, the show is appearing in a total of fifteen U.S. cities — the first of which was West Chester, Ohio, back in January — as well as overseas locations. This week, the Seeing is Believing tour will make its way to Bergamo, Italy on Wednesday (the 25th) and in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday (the 26th). Register online if you’d like to go see Velo3D’s end-to-end AM solution, get hands-on knowledge of end-use parts the company has worked on, or engage with company technicians in panel discussions.

Hosted by Chris Mowatt, TriMech’s process and training consultant, this webinar is part of the company’s series on SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes’ industry-standard CAD and CAE software. This particular webinar will give participants advice on how to use the software platform to enhance their sales and marketing strategies.

Stratasys: How the Latest Innovation in 3D-Printing is Changing the Healthcare Industry (Tuesday, May 24, 11 AM CT)

Hear from speakers in the health care industry who are applying 3D-printing in their everyday routines. Especially, they will focus on how the most recent advances in 3D printing have allowed them to overcome previously insurmountable challenges.

3DPrint.com & ADG: What the Talent Really Wants in 2022 (Wednesday, May 25, 10 AM ET)

3DPrint.com and ADG, the 3D printing industry’s leading talent agency, are co-hosting a webinar concerning the labor market in 3D printing. Among other speakers, 3DPrint’s editor-in-chief, Michael Molitch-Hou, will be participating; he plans to apply SmarTech’s recent data services report to the discussion. ADG will be sharing the wealth of its comprehensive experience in the sector, including tips on compensation from both sides of the labor equation. Make sure you register to attend!

Application engineers from Markforged will be sharing their expertise on how business-owners can identify the best opportunities and implementation methods for AM. Participants can see if/why AM makes sense for them, in addition to familiarizing themselves with a variety of Markforged products.

3DHEALS: 3D Printing for the Cardiovascular System (Thursday, May 26, 5:30-7:30 AM ET)

What can 3D bioprinting do for the health of the human heart? – Essentially, this is the central question that will be addressed by four experts, from both academia and industry, in a panel discussion on 3D bioprinting for the cardiovascular system, hosted by 3DHEALS. The discussion will be moderated by William Harley, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Melbourne’s School of Biomedical Engineering, and the community and events manager for 3DHEALS.

ASME: Advances in DLP That Enable Mass Production (Thursday, May 26, 2:00 PM ET)

Soniya Patel, Desktop Metal’s technical marketing engineer, will be giving a talk on various topics related to 3D-printing with DLP machines, especially as exemplified by the company’s work with elastometrics. The discussion will also involve critical choices to make when adopting AM techniques in your business, as well as the positive impact DLP-produced elastometrics could have for 3D-printed mass production.

Materialise: What’s New in Magics 26 (May 24-26, depending on your region)

From May 24-26, depending on where you’re located, Materialise is holding a webinar that will give participants a general introduction to what’s new in Magics 26, the latest version of the company’s widely-used software platform. You can watch it from Europe at 4 PM CEST on Tuesday, May 24; from the Asian-Pacific region at 1 PM SGT on Wednesday, May 25; or from the United States at 1 PM ET on Thursday, May 26. If this conflicts with your schedule, register anyway, and Materialise will send you a video of the webinar after it’s recorded.

GE Additive: Beyond the Fuel Nozzle: How GE Aviation is Using Metal Additive for Production Parts (Pre-recorded)

Benito Trevino and Chris Philp, two leaders at GE Additive, give a webinar on the development of the LEAP fuel nozzle. Specifically, the pre-recorded presentation, available on GE Additive’s site, is centered around how the first jet engine part designed for AM has influenced the company’s later work in AM.

