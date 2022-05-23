TCT 3Sixty Brings 3D Printing to the UK this June

TCT 3Sixty, the UK’s definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event returns on June 8-9 to the NEC, Birmingham.

TCT 3Sixty goes beyond simply raising awareness and adoption of 3D printing and AM, so you can develop a 360-degree understanding of the potential of these technologies to help increase utilisation at all stages of your design, engineering and manufacturing process.

There’s a packed show floor of more than 150 exhibitors from across the globe ready to help define your additive strategy.

Whether you’re in the evaluation stage, ready to buy or looking to optimise your usage, you can be sure that exciting displays from HP, Scott Bader, Matsuura, EOS, 3D Systems, Laser Lines, BOC, 9T Labs, GE, Xerox, Xact Metal, Trumpf, Ultimaker, Stratasys, Meltio, Formlabs, Materialise, Raise 3D, Additive Industries, Raplas, Voxeljet, Wayland and more will help you decide your next steps.

THE FUTURE IS METAL

At TCT 3Sixty you’ll find many of the latest metal additive manufacturing solutions and parts on display. From Aerospace to Medical, metal applications are accelerating. Come and discover your application.

UNLESS IT’S SOMETHING ELSE…!

You will also find plenty of polymer, ink and ceramic options, from Nano Dimension to Massvit 3D. Whatever your part size requirement, TCT 3Sixty has got you covered.

UK SPECIALISTS WILL GUIDE YOU

If you’re not sure what you need, you can talk to the top 3D printing and additive manufacturing specialists in the UK face-to-face at the event. They’ll be able to recommend the technology and machine that suits your need.

DON’T FORGET YOUR SOFTWARE

Designing and preparing your file for print needs some clever software to make it all work, and you can find a wide selection at TCT 3Sixty this year.

Set up a meeting with the software experts to discuss what you need or how to optimise what you have.

PICK YOUR MATERIAL

TCT 3Sixty has a huge range of metal powders, filaments, resins and plastic powder to choose from. Start exploring your options.